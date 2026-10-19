Champions Crowned at the MCC-Murugappa TN U-17 Inter-Schools Hockey Tournament 2026

Chennai, Oct 19: Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai secured a hat-trick win at the 4th MCC–Murugappa Tamil Nadu U-17 Boys Schools Hockey Tournament 2026. In the final match against St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Chennai they scored 7- 4 to one up their opponents, beating them at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium today.

Marking a historic milestone was the debut of the inaugural U-17 Girls’ Inter-Schools Hockey Tournament, featuring four teams representing Karnambut, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, and Erode. Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar emerged as the winners of the category, defeating St. Joseph’s Girls School Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai with a score of 6 – 0.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr P Prashanth, Business Unit Head, TI Cycles of India, Murugappa Group said, “This year is especially significant as we welcome girls’ teams to the tournament for the very first time, with four teams representing different districts across Tamil Nadu. It is heartening to see the platform grow and create equal opportunities for young athletes to compete, learn and excel.”

He further added, “Hockey, like life, is a team game. It tests how you handle pressure, how you respond when things don’t go your way, and how you stand by a teammate when mistakes happen. Whether on the field or in the workplace, teamwork, discipline and trust make the difference. Play hard, stand together, fight for one another, and accept both victory and defeat with grace.”

Mr Karthik Rajasekhar, President, MCC said, “MCC, as we all know, has been at the forefront of supporting sport in Chennai, staying true to our motto that sport is a way of life. I would like to thank the Murugappa Group for its continued support of this tournament, and particularly for this initiative for school students, who are our future champions. My congratulations to the winners and runners-up of today’s schools’ tournament, and to every team that participated with such enthusiasm and sporting spirit.”

This year’s boys tournament featured eight teams with four teams from Chennai and four teams from other districts in Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Hosur, Karnambut and Tirunelveli.

The league matches were held on October 14 and 15, with the semi-finals and finals taking place on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Four Hercules bicycles from TI Cycles of India were presented to the following players:

Best Forward: Robert Stanly from MN Abdur Rahman Higher Secondary School

Best Goalkeeper: Abisheck A from Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School

Most Promising Player: Kalaiarasan P from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School

Player of the Match: Viyash Seiva Pandian from Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai.

The girls’ league matches were held on October 15 and 16, with the finals taking place on October 17 alongside the boys’ final.

Four BSA bicycles from TI Cycles of India were presented to the following players:

Best Forward: Swathi G from Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar

Best Goalkeeper: Ranjini C from Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School

Most Promising Player: T K Moanamozhi from Vellore Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karnambat

Player of the Match: Yokitha R from St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai

As part of this year’s MCC–Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, ‘Plant a Goal’, a sustainability initiative successfully introduced last year will continue to drive our green commitment. Under this initiative, 20 saplings will be planted for every goal scored during the tournament. With 205 goals scored during the schools’ tournament, 4,100 saplings will be planted. This initiative symbolises the Group’s commitment to environmental responsibility, linking the excitement of the game with a lasting ecological impact. The trees will be planted at Tharuvaikulam village in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with the support of local communities.

The 97th All-India MCC–Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2026 will be held from October 22 to November 1, 2026. This will see participation from 10 teams pooled across two groups.