Chandak Group Receives ‘Transformation Excellence Award’ for Redevelopment in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs

Mumbai, August 20, 2024: Chandak Group, a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer with over 35 years of industry expertise, has been honoured at the Times Redevelopment Awards 2024 for ‘Transformation Excellence Western Suburbs’. This prestigious accolade highlights the Group’s significant contributions to reshaping Mumbai’s real estate landscape through innovative redevelopment projects.

Chandak Group’s portfolio boasts an impressive array of 10 ongoing projects, with over 12 million square feet of developed space they have enriched the lives of over 10,000 families, offering them enhanced lifestyles in well-planned, modern communities. Noteworthy projects include Chandak Highscape City, Chandak Treesourus, Cornerstone, Chandak Nishchay, Chandak GreenAiry, and 34 Park Estate, strategically located in vibrant areas such as Chembur (E), Malad (W), Worli, Dahisar (E), Borivali (E) and Goregaon (W).

Chandak Group’s comprehensive portfolio spans residential, retail, and commercial developments, catering to a diverse clientele. Some of their areas of focus are Society Redevelopment along with Slum Redevelopment Scheme (SRA), a collaborative urban initiative where government and private developers join forces to transform slum areas into well-constructed, organized housing projects. This initiative provides former slum dwellers with dignified, healthier living conditions.

As Mumbai continues to grow, the importance of redevelopment initiatives is an attempt to rejuvenate aging neighbourhoods, ensuring enhanced safety, better living conditions, and modern amenities. For existing residents, this means a substantial improvement in quality of life. For new homeowners, it presents a unique opportunity to embrace a modern lifestyle and invest in rapidly appreciating assets. It also ensures that there is a shift in the way redevelopment projects are perceived, since there is a dearth of fresh land parcels in cities like Mumbai, the only way forward is by redevelopment. Having realised this potential some top builders are constructing uber luxury projects in coveted localities in Mumbai like Tardeo, Worli and Bandra.

Chandak Group’s approach to redevelopment transcends traditional practices. Their focus is not merely on constructing new homes but on fostering harmonious and thriving communities. The meticulous planning, design, and quality of their projects reflect a deep commitment to the well-being of both new and existing residents.

In the dynamic Mumbai real estate market, developers like Chandak Group are not just creating properties—they are spearheading visionary transformations that align with the aspirations of modern Mumbaikars for exceptional living spaces.