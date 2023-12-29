Chandigarh Lions and Silent Heroes crowned winners at the 8th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2023

Chandigarh, 29th December 2023: The 8th Usha Divyang Cricket League concluded at Sector 16 Stadium in the presence of Chief Guests – Shri Raj Kumar Singh IPS, Inspector General of Police, Chandigarh; Shri Kamaljit Singh Hayre, Patron, Deaf Cricket Federation; Dr. Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports Department, UT Chandigarh and a supportive audience. Silent Heroes won the finals against Roaring Lions by 8 runs in the Hearing-Impaired category, in 20 overs. In the Wheelchair category, the match was between Chandigarh Lions and Super Fighters, where Super Fighters decided to field, and Chandigarh Lions won.

Sponsored by Usha International in association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation of Punjab, the 3-day league saw participation from 128 differently abled cricketers including players from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Category Winner Team Cash Prize- 1 Lakh Runners Up Cash Prize- 50K Match of Match Wheelchair Chandigarh Lions Super Fighters Veer Singh Sandhu Hearing Impaired Silent Heroes Roaring Lions Hilal Khan Player of the Tournament Ranjitha Asanka, Sri Lanka

The tournament was also supported by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), State Bank of India (SBI), as well as Sports Department of Chandigarh. Six teams of deaf cricketers – Silent Heroes, Deaf Warriors, Enabled Fighters Challengers XI, Punjab Tigers, Roaring Lions, Super Fighters, and Chandigarh Lions, and two wheelchair teams – Super Fighters and Chandigarh Lions participated in the 8th Usha Divyang Cricket League. Match fees were provided for all the players as an incentive to encourage continued participation.