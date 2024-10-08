Check Point Software Completes Cyberint Acquisition

India, October 8, 2024 – Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Cyberint Technologies Ltd., a highly innovative provider of external risk management solutions.

“At Check Point, we are dedicated to staying ahead of the ever-growing threat landscape. By bringing Cyberint’s real-time exposure analysis to our Infinity Platform, we are providing our customers with proactive and actionable threat intelligence and exposure management that will protect them from even more threats,” said Sharon Schusheim, Chief Services Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “Cyberint’s technology will expand the threat prevention capabilities of the Infinity platform. We believe Security and Risk Management (SRM) leaders responsible for security operations will derive high value from it.”