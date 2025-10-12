Chhattisgarh: Ujjwala Yojana brings positive change in lives of women in Bastar region

Raipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Bijapur district in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, once infamous for the Left Wing Extremism menace, is writing a new story of development and prosperity. Ujjwala Yojana, one of the flagship schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has brought transformational change in the lives of women here.

Not just this, slew of other public welfare programs like Good Governance Festival and “Niyad Nellanar” have brought profound changes to the lives of people.

Earlier, women previously toiled for hours collecting firewood and working in smoke-filled kitchens but now cooking with LPG gas has made life easier, safer, and healthier.

Thousands of women have received free gas connections and are now not just saving their time in cooking meals but also safeguarding their health from toxic smoke.

Earlier, eye irritation and respiratory illnesses in women were common but now the kitchens are filled with smiles and not smoke.

Many women say that cooking with LPG saves their time, thereby allowing them to take better care for their children and other household chores.

The benefits of government schemes and services are visible in almost every village here.

Rural women are participating in the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the Nutrition Campaign, and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Administrative officials are regularly visiting villages to listen to people’s problems and provide solutions.

These initiatives have given a new direction to transparency and public participation in governance.

These schemes have significantly increased women’s participation and empowerment. Women are now not only managing their homes but also becoming self-reliant by engaging in employment-oriented activities.

They are selling their products in local markets, becoming financially strong through self-help groups, and playing a role in village development.