Chola MS Partners with TTIBI to Launch Innovative ‘Pay How You Drive’ Insurance Model

Bengaluru, 5th October 2024: Chola MS General Insurance, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited of Japan, in conjunction with Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt. Ltd. (TTIBI), has expanded the insurance product offerings by introducing Pay How You Drive (PHYD) for Innova Hycross model.
The ‘Pay How You Drive’ leverages the Embedded Connected Car technology in the vehicle to arrive at driving scores based on critical driving metrics such as speed, braking, acceleration, and distance traveled. This driving score data is then used to calculate customized premiums for each policyholder.
Speaking on the occasion Mr V. Suryanarayanan, Managing Director of Chola MS, stated “Our collaboration with TKM and TTIBI is driven by our mission to provide innovative, customer-focused insurance solutions. We are excited to offer the ‘Pay How You Drive’ insurance product that rewards policyholders’ safe driving behaviour with transparency and reliability. This offering enables Toyota Hycross policyholders to determine their insurance costs.”
Mr Takayuki Ueda – Managing Director, CEO & Principal Officer, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt. Ltd. (TTIBI) said “Marking a significant milestone in India’s insurance landscape, Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) has been launched, drawing inspiration from Japan’s successful usage-based insurance models. Leveraging Japan’s expertise in telematics-driven insurance, the partnership between TTIBI and Chola MS combines global best practices with local insights, adapting Insurance framework to India’s unique market conditions. This collaboration aims to provide impressive results and rewards safe driving habits, promotes road safety, and empowers customers to control their insurance premiums, enjoy personalized benefits, and contribute to a safer driving culture.”