Chola MS Partners with TTIBI to Launch Innovative ‘Pay How You Drive’ Insurance Model

Bengaluru, 5th October 2024: Chola MS General Insurance, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited of Japan, in conjunction with Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt. Ltd. (TTIBI), has expanded the insurance product offerings by introducing Pay How You Drive (PHYD) for Innova Hycross model.

The ‘Pay How You Drive’ leverages the Embedded Connected Car technology in the vehicle to arrive at driving scores based on critical driving metrics such as speed, braking, acceleration, and distance traveled. This driving score data is then used to calculate customized premiums for each policyholder.