Mumbai: Citi is the proud recipient of the award for Best International Investment Bank in India at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024.

According to Euromoney, Citi was the top IPO and block trade house in India, executing 16 transactions worth $4.4 billion in the 2023 calendar year.

Speaking on the recognition, India Investment Banking Head, Rahul Saraf said, “Our team of seasoned professionals has always been focused on achieving the best outcome for clients. The fact that we are a truly global bank helps us deliver the One Citi experience across a wide breadth of markets and geographies, which is our unique differentiator. This award validates our exceptional client focus and serves as a huge shot in the arm for us to exceed expectations. We are truly excited about the huge opportunity that we have today to catapult India to the next level in the global economy.”

This year, Citi has won a record of 41 global, regional and local market awards from Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, at its annual Awards for Excellence that recognizes the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, clients, board and executive management teams.

In its 29th edition, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence also recognized Citi as:

· The World’s Best Digital Bank

· The World’s Best Investment Bank in the Emerging Markets

· Asia’s Best Investment Bank

Other accolades for Citi India in 2024

Citi India has been recognized for several prestigious awards in 2024. These include:

· Award for Best M&A Advisor at the Asset Triple A Country Awards for Sustainable Finance 2024. Also won the awards for Best Corporate and Institutional Bank, Best Commercial Bank and Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

· Award for Best Investment Bank (International) at the Finance Asia Awards 2024. Also won the awards for Best Corporate Bank -Large Cap & MNCs (International) and Most DEI Progressive – Bank (International)

· Award for Best Foreign Bank from Fortune India