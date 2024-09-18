Cloudera Launches Private Link Network for Secure, Internet-Free Cloud Connectivity

India, September 18, 2024 – Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, today launched Cloudera Private Link Network to address critical data security and privacy concerns for highly regulated organizations with strict internal data security policies. Cloudera Private Link Network provides secure, private connectivity from customer workloads to the Cloudera Control Plane, ensuring that data does not traverse the public Internet.

Organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals often face privacy challenges because providers often cannot guarantee that traffic between tenants, even within the same cloud, will not traverse the Internet and risk data exposure. Cloudera Private Link Network helps to solve these challenges by providing a unified, cross-cloud private connectivity service, enabling enterprises to securely manage data-intensive workloads across multiple cloud environments through a single, specialized network.

Cloudera Private Link Network integrates across major cloud providers by utilizing existing cloud provider services like AWS PrivateLink and Azure Private Link and other network infrastructure such as multi-cloud connectivity. This setup extends secure data transfer across multiple cloud environments, to enable consistent security and streamlined management. Customers can efficiently self-serve and provision services using the Cloudera Command Line Interface.