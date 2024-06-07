Chandigarh, June 07, 2024: Surrounded by the breath-taking views of the Sahyadri Valley and the historic Hatgad Fort, Club Mahindra Hatgad offers a tranquil retreat for families. This centrally located resort is easily accessible from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vapi, Surat, and Daman and Diu, making it an ideal destination for a memorable vacation. Guests can enjoy picturesque vineyard scenery on their way to the resort, with a chance to pluck grapes during the summer season. The resort’s architecture, reminiscent of a duplex, is adorned with intricate Warli paintings, creating a vibrant and culturally rich ambiance. With 75 thoughtfully designed rooms, the resort provides modern comforts and mesmerizing views, perfect for bonding and creating cherished memories under the starlit sky.

Club Mahindra Hatgad offers a diverse culinary experience that caters to all tastes with themed dinners such as Awadhi, Indian Street, Punjabi food theme, among others. Guests can savor regional specialties, such as rotis made from bajra, nachni, and millets, prepared in traditional chulhas by local village women. The aesthetically Warli-designed cooking area, set against the backdrop of a mango tree, enhances the village vibe. The resort also boasts a biryani section, chaat corner, cutting chai stall, and an ice cream parlor for its guests to savour. Thrice a week, gala dinners are organized, featuring performances by the Daangi Adivasis, who showcase the traditional Daangi dance, elevating the local flavour. A live music performance further makes the dining experience more enjoyable. Guests can also enjoy open terrace dining with a heart throbbing view of Hatgad Fort.

Guests can indulge in a variety of experiences, from romantic candlelight dinners and soothing spa treatments to family-friendly activities like stargazing and sunrise watching. The Svaastha spa offers a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul, ensuring a relaxing stay.

Club Mahindra Hatgad serves as a gateway to extraordinary adventures and cultural gems. Guests can explore historic forts, vibrant vineyards, and breath-taking landscapes through village tours, fort treks, and other engaging activities. Notable nearby attractions include Hatgad Fort, an ancient citadel built by the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, offering stunning views of the Sahyadris. Adventure enthusiasts can explore the Saputara Fort and enjoy paragliding. Gira Falls, a spectacular 150-foot waterfall, is best visited during the monsoon season. Pilgrim locations like Shirdi Temple and Saptashrini offer spiritual excursions, while ropeway rides provide panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.

The resort has been recognized with a platinum award from IGBC, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility. Club Mahindra Hatgad is committed to sustainability, with 60% of its energy needs met by solar panels. The resort enjoys a pleasant climate year-round, making it an ideal destination even during the summer. Moreover, the resort has a proper water irrigation system for plants and a Grey Water Recycling System in place. Additionally, environment awareness training programs for the guests are also conducted in the resort.