CM Conrad K. Sangma Inaugurates 7th Act East Business Show

Mumbai / Shillong, March 26, 2025: Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the 7th Act East Business Show at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, marking a significant step toward strengthening trade and investment ties between Northeast India and BBIN & ASEAN nations. The three-day event, being attended by key dignitaries including ambassadors and representatives of different countries, serves as a strategic platform to promote Meghalaya as a key destination for investment, fostering collaborations across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, technology, agriculture, and tourism.

While addressing the congregation of 14 countries the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma emphasized Meghalaya’s growing role in regional and international trade, highlighting the state’s focus on infrastructure development, policy reforms, and business-friendly initiatives. He stated, “What is most important for us as the state government and a nation is the strong partnership that we build. These events will come and go, but it is the partnership, bonding & friendship we develop through programmes like this.” He expressed the presence of strong political will that Meghalaya and the country carry and added, “We must dare to dream big. We are very keen and very positive when it comes to programmes like these. We have set the foundations, we have created the policy infrastructure, we have created the institutional infrastructure at the grassroot level. For us as a state government, growth is important, but the growth must come with sustainability.” He focused on the importance of taking care of Environment, Community, Tradition and Culture while focusing on growth.

Hon’ble Chief Minister underscored the importance of focusing on Self Help Groups and cooperative societies of the state, thereby ensuring that the development is inclusive and holistic.

The session featured key addresses from Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister & Minister of Commerce and Industries, Govt. of Meghalaya and Shri Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya, who underscored Meghalaya’s evolving effecient, transparent and conducive economic landscape and its growing global partnerships.

A multimedia presentation on Meghalaya as an Investment Destination was delivered by Dr. Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Planning Department, Govt. of Meghalaya. The presentation highlighted Meghalaya’s Model of Development, Mission 10, key growth drivers, investment incentives, upcoming infrastructure projects, and the state’s strategic roadmap to achieving a USD 10 billion economy.

The ambassador and representatives of different countries not only showed keen interest in strengthening investment ties with the state but also, appreciated the leadership of Shri Conrad K Sangma in creation of an investment friendly environment in the state.

Shri Mahesh Kumar Saharia, Chairman- NER, Indian Chamber of Commerce & Honourary Consul of Indonesia to Kolkata, India emphasized the Government of India’s significant investment in the Northeastern Region (NER), allocating 10% of its GDP for the development of the region. He also highlighted Meghalaya’s crucial role in the Act East policy, which aims to strengthen economic ties with Southeast Asian countries.

The 3-Day Act East Business Show 2025 is all to feature multiple round table discussions, B2B & B2G meetings, and strategic dialogues on enhancing regional connectivity and trade, reinforcing Meghalaya’s position as a gateway to South and Southeast Asia.

Dignitaries in attendance include Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad K Sangma; Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister & Minister of Commerce and Industries, Govt. of Meghalaya; Shri Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya; Dr. Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Planning, IP&SD & CEO MIPA, Govt of Meghalaya; His Excellency Shri Mahesh Kumar Saharia, Chairman – NER, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Kolkata, India; Smti Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO of Invest India, along with ambassadors and representatives from Germany, Thailand, the UAE, Indonesia, Australia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Bhutan, Nepal, and the Philippines.

His excellency Dr. Philipp Ackerman, Ambassador of Germany to India; His Excellency Shri Josel F. Ignacio, Ambassador of Philippines to India; His Excellency Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia to India; His Excellency Shri Thirapath Mongkolnavin, Minister & Deputy Chief of Mission of Thailand to India; His Excellency Shri Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Consul General of Bhutan to Guwahati, India; His Excellency Shri Kevin Goh, Deputy Consul General, Consulate of Australia in Kolkata; His Excellency Shri Ahmed Aljneibi, Director, UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC); Shri Erry Herjuno, Counsellor – Economic Affairs, Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi; Dato Ramesh Kodammak, Chairman, ASEAN India Council, Malaysia graced the inaugural event.