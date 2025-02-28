CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute to Shri Hashu Ji Advani at Centenary Celebration

February 28, 2025; Mumbai, India: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis joined Vivekanand Education Society (VES), Chembur in Mumbai to commemorate the centenary of its visionary founder, Shri Hashu Ji Advani on 26th February 2025. Joining the celebrations as the Honorable Chief Guest Shri Devendra Fadnavis launched the VES Legacy Coffee Table Book on the life of Shri Hashu Ji Advani, his vision, and transformative contributions to education. The event was also graced by Mr. Kumar Taurani, Producer, Director, and Owner of Tips Industries Limited; Mr. Vivek Chandrakant Rao, Pintail Worldwide Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Sandeep Mishra, Chief Distribution Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Mr. Vishal Ratanghayra – Director, Platinum Corp. Additionally, Shri Rajesh Gehani – Secretary, VES, Shri Prakash Lulla – Treasurer, VES and Shri Suresh Malkani, President, VES were also present.

The Chief Minister remembered Shri Hashu Ji Advani and praised VES for its unwavering dedication to fostering learning and academic excellence. “Today, as we gather at Vivekanand Education Society, we see Hashu Ji Advani’s vision reflected in every corner of this institution. We must not only remember his contributions but also work towards instilling his values in our society. My heartfelt congratulations to the institution, its leaders, faculty, and students for carrying forward his legacy with such dedication.” Shri Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Swami Vivekananda once said that while the 20th century may have belonged to England and America, the 21st century will belong to India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly—we have become the world’s fifth-largest economy and will soon be the third-largest. By 2047, we are on course to becoming a fully developed nation, the world’s leading economy, realizing Swami Vivekananda’s dream. Hashu Ji’s dream of empowering future generations is being realized through this institution.” he concluded.

Shri Suresh Malkani, President, VES, said, “We are honored to have with us the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, a leader committed to good governance and progress. We launch the VES Legacy Coffee Table Book celebrating Shri Hashu Ji Advani’s inspiring journey and the transformative impact of the Vivekananda Education Society. More than a book, it is a tribute to a visionary dedicated to public service, education, and nation-building. As we unveil it, let us draw inspiration from his legacy and express our gratitude to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji for his unwavering support of educational initiatives like VES.”