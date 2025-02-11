CMR University Unveils CAUSE 2025: A Global Design Thinking Challenge for Innovators

Bengaluru 11th February 2025, CMR University (CMRU) is proud to announce the launch of CAUSE 2025, its flagship Design Thinking Challenge, as part of the Design Thinking Day celebrations. Dr. H.B Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor announced the launch of CAUSE 2025 in the presence of school heads, deans, and directors, setting the stage for an exciting journey of innovation and impact.

Inspired by Bengaluru’s recognition as the World Design Protopolis, CAUSE 2025 invites higher education students worldwide to become changemakers. The challenge revolves around six transformative themes—Sustainable City, Creative City, Enterprising City, Building Your City, Safe City, and Future Now City—encouraging participants to address urban challenges and develop human-centered solutions.

With a cash prize pool exceeding INR 1,30,000 (USD 1500), CAUSE 2025 offers participants the opportunity to showcase their ideas on a global stage, network with industry experts and mentors, and contribute to impact-driven innovation.

The registration for the competition closes on February 18, 2025, and interested participants must complete their registration before this deadline to secure their spot. The online submission deadline is set for the last week of February, during which participants are required to submit their innovative solutions. Finalists will be announced in early March, and shortlisted teams will be invited to participate in the final round of the challenge. The Changemakers Bootcamp & Finale will be held at CMR University, Bengaluru, on March 20-21, 2025.