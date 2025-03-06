Cohesity Recognized for the Seventh Time as Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software

New Delhi, India – 6 March 2025 – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced it has been named, for the seventh consecutive time, as a Customers’ Choice in the February 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report. According to the report, vendors in the upper right-hand quadrant are recognized with the Customers’ Choice distinction because they “…meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

“We are proud of this distinction as we believe it’s a clear reflection of our commitment to our customers’ success,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. “The Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” is that—customers voicing their opinions in a very rigorous process of submitted reviews. The ratings are based on direct feedback from customers worldwide, spanning various industries and company sizes. We are delighted to be mentioned in this report and feel it is a direct reflection of our customer delight.”

A sample of Cohesity customer reviews from Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report are as follows:

“Cohesity: Powerfully Resilient Backup Solution for Seamless Operations”

– Team Lead, Backup Administration, Energy and Utilities, Nov 25, 2024

“Cohesity: A Trustworthy Platform for Cyber Resilience”

– Head of Data Centre Operations, Retail, Nov 22, 2024

“Excellence in Support and Engineering: Ensure you take a good look at DataHawk”

– Technical Fellow, Transportation, Nov 18, 2024

“Stable and Scalable: Cohesity’s Solution for Enterprise Backup Needs”

– Senior System Engineer, Banking, Oct 9, 2024

“Robust solution for all BCDR needs.”

– Systems Administrator, Miscellaneous, Aug 5, 2024

“Best in class data management”

– CIO, Services (non-Government), March 4, 2024

Strong Momentum

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recently named Cohesity to its CRN 2025 Cloud 100 List, which honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2025 across five key categories, with Cohesity named in the Storage category. CRN® Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

In addition, CRN named Mike Walkey, senior vice president, Cohesity Global Channels & Alliances, and Mark Conley, vice president, Cohesity Americas Partner Organization, to its prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. In an elite subset of the 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, CRN has named Mark Conley one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs. The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.