Commemorating the 100th Divine Birth Centennial with Two-Day Grand Nagar Sankirtan and Harikatha

Kolkata, 10th December 2024: In a landmark celebration of devotion and spiritual heritage, Sree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math is organizing a two-day Grand Nagar Sankirtan and Harikatha to honour the 100th divine birth centennial of Srila Bhakti Ballabh Tirtha Goswami Maharaja, one of the most revered spiritual leaders of the Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition.

Scheduled to take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, this event is poised to unite devotees and spiritual seekers from across the globe in a vibrant festival of chanting, storytelling, and community celebration.

The event will feature the inspiring presence of Principal – Tridandi Swami Srimadbhakti Bichar Vishnu Goswami Maharaj, and Manager – Tridandi Swami Srimadbhakti Vaibhav Narayana Maharaj, who will guide devotees and seekers through the profound teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

The event will commence with a Nagar Sankirtan, a soulful procession through the streets of Hawrah, resounding with the chanting of sacred mantras. This will be followed by Harikatha sessions, featuring insightful discourses on the timeless teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and the spiritual legacy of Srila Bhakti Ballabh Tirtha Goswami Maharaja.

“The highest purpose of life is to serve the Lord and spread love and harmony among all beings,” Srila Bhakti Ballabh Tirtha Goswami Maharaja once said, encapsulating the essence of his mission to promote universal brotherhood through devotion.

Event Details:

Dates: December 14-15, 2024

Location: Karatberia, Rajapur, Uluberia, Hawrah

Speaking about the significance of this event, Principal – Tridandi Swami Srimadbhakti Bichar Vishnu Goswami Maharaj shared, “This celebration is a reflection of Guru Maharaja’s life mission—a call for unity and love among all beings.”

The event has been designed to inspire spiritual awakening and foster unity among participants. Speaking about the significance of the occasion, a spokesperson for Sree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math said, “This centennial celebration is not just a tribute to Guru Maharaja’s life but also an opportunity to imbibe his teachings of love, humility, and devotion.”

The gathering will bring together devotees, spiritual seekers, and community members from all walks of life, offering a profound experience of spiritual bliss and enlightenment.