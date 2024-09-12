Communicate Local, Win Big: Regional Content in Finance

– Akhil Almeida, Head of Marketing, Bandhan Life Insurance

In India, where linguistic diversity is a hallmark of its rich cultural tapestry, the importance of local languages in marketing cannot be overstated. The significance of this approach is exemplified on Hindi Divas, celebrated annually on September 14th to honour the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India. This occasion underscores the growing recognition of regional languages in fostering deeper connections with diverse audiences.

Power of Local Languages

As the Indian financial services sector continues to expand, the need for localised communication has become increasingly clear. With over 121 languages spoken in India1, the increasing use of regional languages in communication strategies is not just a trend but a necessity. This shift towards localisation is driven by the need to make financial products more accessible and relatable to a broader audience.

Building Trust Through Language

Language plays a crucial role in building trust and ensuring transparency. For complex products like insurance, clear communication is essential. Marketing in local languages ensures that products are explained in a language that resonates with the consumer. This not only clarifies a product’s benefits but also helps establish a stronger emotional connection between the provider and the customer.

Growth of Localised Content

The rise of digital platforms has further amplified the importance of local communication. The success of OTT and social media platforms that provide content in multiple Indian languages highlights a growing demand for localised experiences. The FICCI and EY Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2024 predicts that vernacular content will make up 55% of all content produced in the mid-to-long term. This growth will be driven by the success of regional OTT platforms, which will expand by using dubbing and subtitles to reach a larger audience. This trend is mirrored in financial services, where personalised marketing in regional languages is becoming a key factor in customer engagement.

Enhancing Customer Experience

Localised content in regional languages can transform customer experience. Whether through TV commercials, print ads, radio spots, digital platforms, or even through Gen AI – messages in local languages resonate more deeply with audiences. Digital channels that cater to multiple languages, including websites, apps, and customer support services, make financial products more accessible. Furthermore, personalised communication through SMS, WhatsApp, and social media in regional languages makes interactions feel more personal and engaging.

Content and Empowerment

Creating educational resources in local languages is also crucial. Explainer videos, FAQs, and other educational materials in local languages help demystify financial products for first-time buyers. Simplifying technical jargon and presenting information in a familiar language empowers customers to make informed decisions, thus enhancing their overall confidence in the products they choose.

The Way Ahead

The growth of localised communication and marketing in India reflects a broader trend towards inclusivity and accessibility. As financial services continue to evolve, integrating regional languages into marketing strategies is essential for reaching diverse audiences and fostering stronger connections. By embracing local languages, financial institutions can enhance customer experience, build trust, and drive growth in a complex and diverse market.

In a country as linguistically varied as India, the path to successful customer engagement lies in recognising and celebrating this diversity. As we observe Hindi Divas and reflect on its significance, it is a reminder of the power of local communication in shaping the future of financial services.