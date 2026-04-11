Comparative Analysis of Intermuscular Bones in Hybrid Fish (BTB) and Its Parents

A pioneering study led by researchers Zhongyuan Shen and Kaikun Luo from the Hunan Normal University has introduced an innovative hybridization approach to reduce intermuscular bones (IBs) in teleost fishes—an advancement with significant implications for aquaculture, food processing, and consumer preference.

Intermuscular bones are small, calcified structures embedded within fish muscle tissue that often complicate processing and reduce consumer appeal. Fish varieties with fewer IBs are highly preferred in markets, especially for processed products such as fillets and fish balls. However, the supply of such varieties has historically fallen short of demand, making IB reduction a critical objective in fish breeding programs.

The research, conducted at the Engineering Research Center of Polyploid Fish Reproduction and Breeding, presents a novel genetic pathway to address this challenge. The findings have been published in the KeAi journal Reproduction and Breeding, providing a strong molecular and biological foundation for understanding IB reduction in hybrid fish lineages.

The study analyzed the number, morphology, and distribution of IBs across multiple fish groups, including BSB, TC, their first-generation hybrid (BTF1), and a backcross hybrid (BTB). Results revealed that the BTB lineage successfully inherited the desirable trait of fewer intermuscular bones from its female parent (BSB). Notably, the hybrid also exhibited a unique reduction in IBs per sarcomere, enhancing its suitability for both consumption and industrial processing.

Commenting on the findings, Zhongyuan Shen explained that intermuscular bones were categorized into seven distinct morphological types, including “I,” “卜,” “Y,” and various multi-fork and tree-branch structures. The study further revealed that epineural bones displayed greater morphological complexity compared to epipleural bones, particularly in the anterior regions of the fish body.

Kaikun Luo highlighted that IB distribution varied significantly across different body regions, with the anterior sections containing a higher proportion of complex structures. “These variations are crucial not only for understanding fish evolution but also for developing improved germplasm resources for aquaculture,” Luo noted.

The research underscores the effectiveness of distant hybridization as a strategy for genetic improvement. By combining advantageous traits from different species, this method enhances genetic diversity while enabling the development of new fish varieties with reduced IB content.

“This approach not only meets consumer demands for better-quality fish products but also improves processing efficiency for the aquaculture industry,” added Luo.

The study marks a significant step forward in aquaculture innovation, offering a sustainable and scientifically grounded solution to a long-standing challenge in fish breeding. It opens new avenues for the development of commercially viable fish varieties that align with both market expectations and industrial requirements.