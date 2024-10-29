‘CompuFest 2024’: Seth Anandram Jaipuria School Unveils Largest Student-Driven Tech Fest

Vasundhara, October 29, 2024

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, witnessed an extraordinary fusion of talent, technology, and innovation at its flagship event, CompuFest 2024, held from October 25-26.

This year’s edition, the largest of its kind, drew over 800 participants from leading schools, transforming the campus into a vibrant arena of technological marvels and cultural showcases. The program commenced with an energizing address from Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. It was followed by an inspiring talk by the Chief Guest, Srikanth Bolla. Renowned for his work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and motivational speaker, Mr. Bolla inspired students with insights on resilience, leadership, and the significance of new-age skills.

Held under the guiding leadership of the school’s Director Principal, Shalini Nambiar, CompuFest 2024 featured a remarkable lineup of competitions, celebrating the innovative spirit and technical acumen of today’s youth. Events like Cine Vista, Pixelpit, Bot Battles, and Algorithmic Arithmetic highlighted the school’s commitment to integrating technology with creativity. Additional competitions such as Technology Education, Map Quest, Fury Heroes, RoboStrike, and Machine Minds enabled students to showcase their talents in diverse fields including coding, robotics, gaming, and digital storytelling.

Among this year’s featured events was Cosmic Odyssey, a space exploration challenge powered by the HatchXR platform, along with Green Genius AI, which supported Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15, “Life on Land,” through Kapwing. These unique and visionary competitions encouraged students to explore sustainability, future tech, and creative solutions to global challenges.

The festival concluded with an impactful closing ceremony honouring the winners and participants. Dignitaries, alumni, and students gathered to celebrate the unwavering dedication of the participants, whose hard work brought CompuFest 2024 to life. Amity International School, Sector 6, Vasundhara, was awarded the top prize for its outstanding performance across various events.

The successful culmination of CompuFest 2024 is a testament to Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara’s enduring commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and holistic learning. This extraordinary event not only celebrated young talent but also underscored the school’s role in preparing students with essential new-age skills for a brighter, sustainable future.