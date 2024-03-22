Big Sandy, TX, March 22, 2024 –A Concert celebrating National Women’s Month – Women of East Texas Music – benefiting the Women’s Center of East Texas will be presented at Big Sandy Music Hall in Big Sandy, Texas Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7pm. All proceeds will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence in East Texas.

Performances by Artists: April Echols of Clint and the Cosmic Wake, Lauren Alexander, Marcia Keys, Sheri Booth, Jessica Peacock of Birds of a Feather and Kate Kirby of The Kirbys.

Presented live in person at The Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy, TX 75755. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Music is at 7pm. A suggested donation of $20 advance or at the door will be accepted.

The venue is BYOB (please drink responsibly). Although the event and venue is open to all ages, children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The entrance requires going up stairs.