Conigen Bioscience and North Star Scientific, Inc. Partner to Broaden Access to Next-Generation Dimeric-Specific Epitope Tool-Molecules, Empowering Drug Discovery

Worcester, MA, 8th January 2025- Conigen Bioscience, Inc., based in Worcester, Massachusetts, has partnered with North Star Scientific, Inc. to expand access to its transformative protein tools across North America. Conigen pioneers innovations in bioactive conformational soluble dimer proteins and membrane proteins displayed on nanoparticles, assay development, and custom protein production services. By integrating advanced protein engineering, immunology, virology, molecular biology, and cell biology, Conigen develops next-generation protein tool-molecules that mimic native structures helping to advance drug discovery and translational research.

Conigen was co-founded by Jean Qiu, PhD, and Shixia Wang, PhD, DVM, to address a critical gap in the tool-molecules for therapeutic antibody and drug discovery: the limited availability of bioactive recombinant proteins that accurately represent native dimeric-specific epitopes.

“At Conigen we are committed to advancing scientific reproducibility by providing recombinant homodimer and heterodimer proteins with respective dimer motifs that stabilize the native-like structures,” said Shixia Wang, PhD, DVM, CSO of Conigen Bioscience. “These proteins exhibit over 10-fold more potent receptor/ligand binding and a wider screening window compared to monomer proteins, enabling the development of cutting-edge therapeutics, such as bi-specific antibodies, ADC, and CAR-T.” “We are excited to collaborate with North Star Scientific to broaden access to our cutting-edge protein solutions,” said Jean Qiu, PhD, CEO of Conigen Bioscience. “This partnership combines our expertise in engineering next-generation bioactive proteins with North Star’s proven sales and business development capabilities. Together, we aim to support researchers in advancing groundbreaking discoveries.”

Jeff Storelee, Managing Partner of North Star Scientific, commented:

“Conigen’s innovative approach to protein engineering aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting growth-oriented innovators in the life sciences sector. We are excited to contribute our lead generation and strategic growth initiatives to help Conigen expand its reach and continue providing researchers with exceptional products and services.”

United by a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-focused solutions, Conigen and North Star Scientific empower researchers with high-quality products and dedicated support to overcome the most complex challenges in the life sciences with confidence.