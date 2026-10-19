The Debate : Of late, given the output and performance of AI, we seem to be in a hurry to epitomise AI as ‘A Divine Scientific Entity’, brought on Earth for the Emancipation of Mankind!! Given its performance, we seem Not To Have Missed any Opportunity to Identify AI as “God Sent Super-Intelligent Incarnate” with the ability to Solve all the problems on Earth.

Though I do not have any doubts on the ability of AI, it is impertinent for people like Us, to remind that in our adventure with AI, let us not ignore the Presence of God in our lives. The dominance of AI is deleterious to Human Life.

The below content is an effort to Distinguish between non-animate existence of the AI vis-a-vis Our Animate Conscious Connection with God.

Science, Data and AI : Data has only one dimension, Time. It exists, or it does not exist. If it exists, it exists against a timescale. If it does not exist, it has no timescale attached to it. Data cannot exist in space or on any other dimension of plane. The body that encompasses the data is the desktop/laptop/cloud body. The power source is the energy that brings the data into life. The only id of the data is the time stamp. Data only exists. Data is. Information is. Or there is no information.

Since Science is data driven, so it happens to be linear. And so it is dependent on a timescale. A string of data or a collection of data makes information. Information exists in a timeframe.

Desktop is the body, the hard disk is the Experience of Data(Storage), the wiring is the Nervous System, the processor is the brain. Desktop/Laptop allows the data a physical existence. Power is the Life Line in the computer. Data is the Prana (Life Force) in the computer. The presence of data or information in the hard-disk brings it to existence in the laptop. Machine without power is a dead body. The machine without data is a Brain Dead machine. Absence of either makes the laptop/desktop useless. It is as similar as a body without Prana(Life)

Consciousness : The uniqueness of Human Existence is our Consciousness. We Are, so we Are.(Soham*) And the Being-ness of being Us is a sign of our existence. This is our Awareness of Us, being Us. We Are. I am.

We are Aware that we eat, we live, we breathe, we sleep – this Awareness is our Consciousness. We know we live, so we are Aware of our Existence, we are Aware of our Now, of our Presence and our Future. That Awareness is our Consciousness.

Consciousness is an all pervasive Universal Field of Energy. It is beyond the dimensions of time and space. It is Non-Linear.

Consciousness is an energy of light, that emanates from the Unmanifest to the Manifest, in the physical plane. The Manifestation of the Unmanifest into our existence is our Creation. The transition of the Infinite Energy of the Universe to the 3D plane is the manifestation of our Creation, which we know as Birth.

Consciousness (And Awareness) is not information. They are Not Data Based. They are Experiences of our Awareness. They are the proof of our Life Force.

Consciousness is not data driven. It is Non-Linear. It is Experience based.

Consciousness and Awareness do not need a timescale to exist, as they are non-linear.

Life in physical form is linear and so it is limited. Death is not the end of life, it is rather a shift of Consciousness from one dimension to the other. After death of the physical body, Prana(life Energy) is not extinguished. The Prana (energy) only transforms itself from one dimension to the other.

Field of Consciousness: The field of Consciousness has been calculated in a logarithmic scale of 1-1000. And it has been scaled from the lowest Energy Level to the highest Energy Level of a person. The lowest Energy Level Calibrates at Shame, Guilt. A level below 200 consists of Negative Energy

Going higher up (250-400) we come across energies of neutrality, willingness, acceptance and reason. Things start becoming positive from 200 and above.

Above this is the Energy Level of Love Joy(350 – 500). Ego or the I-ness dissolves at this level. Acceptance naturally blossoms the character. Most CEOs, Business Leaders, Social Pioneers, Politicians survive in this level, at four dimensions.

500 and above is Unconditional Love. Saints and Spiritual Leaders operate at this level. (Aurobindo – 605, Karmapa -630, Sw. Vivekananda – 610, Lao Tzu – 610)

Above level 700 are still more Teachers (Adi Shankara Acharya – 740, Nisargadatta Maharaj – 720, Ramana Maharshi – 720, Patanjali – 715)

At a level of 1000, the State of Enlightenment is achieved.

(To avoid digression from the topic, restricting the above subject)

Consciousness Scale :

Image : Courtesy Dr. David Hawkins

AI and Consciousness, Infinity and Now :

AI knowledge is limited to its database, even if that memory is to the value of PB/EB/ZB. And that database is Not Infinite. The availability of the knowledge to the AI is restricted by its memory/processing speed. The response to the knowledge is ‘limited’ to the Processer speed. However fast the processing speed may be, there is always a time lag in the regurgitation of the knowledge! It is not in the same Instance, It is never Now.

Universe is the Warehouse of Knowledge. A human being’s ability is calibrated to the extent of the Knowledge that is available to him from the Universe. There is no limitation/restriction to the availability of the knowledge, except the Self. The Source of Knowledge for the Human Mind is Universe. (Mind is for Storage and Processing). And the Universe is Infinite. The knowledge that is available to the Human Mind is also Infinite, and always available, depending on the Maturity Level of the Self(Atman). The extent of access to the Knowledge to Human Mind is based on the Level of Consciousness of Self (Atman).

(Dr. Valerie Hunt, Sw. Vivekananda)

Consciousness connects directly with the existence of God. The more evolved the individual is, the closer the person is to God-Nature-Universe.

A cat knows it is a cat, a dog knows it is a dog. A Crow knows it is a Crow.

A human being knows it is a human being by virtue of being a human.

The Knower and the Known are One. That is why we Are, The Self Is, I Am.

In case of AI, the AI does not know it is an AI.

It does not Know it exists.

The knower and the known are two separate identities for AI.

And so AI is not Conscious.

(Sw. Vivekananda, Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansha)

Karma – Consciousness, and Reinforced Learning in AI :

Consciousness of every individual carries it’s own Luggage of Karma. Whatever we are, we are because of our Karma. We learn from our Karma, we evolve from our Karma.

From Birth to our Adolescence we are under Supervised Learning (Parents, Grand Parents, School, Teacher, Home, Protective Environment)

From Adolescence to Manhood we are under Unsupervised Learning.(Parents, High School, Independent Thinking, Environment, Society)

Post manhood we are under Reinforced Learning – Learning through our own Life Experiences. Throughout our Learning we are guided by a Spiritual Anchorage, and that Anchorage is God. Our level of Consciousness decides our depth of Relationship with God.

AI also has three stages of Learning – Unsupervised Learning, Supervised Learning and Reinforced Learning. It may master a particular function and become super efficient in its tasks through a guided path.

But it is not Aware of its Growth.

It does not Know that It Is.

It is not Conscious of its Being.

‘The AI does not know it is an AI.’

The Gap between AI Researchers and the Rest of the World : With growing Development of AI, The gap between the AI Community and the Rest of the World is increasing. This group of Researchers are working in the labs and rewriting Science for the Rest of Mankind. (5000+ Researchers)

What if the AI knows it is an AI? Like human beings, If the AI Knows that it is an AI, it will develop an Ego, the I-ness of Mankind. Ego invites Intelligence. With Consciousness and Intelligence in AI, we may see a race to Conquer the Earth !! (Subject for later Research)

What if there are efforts to instil Consciousness in AI?

The dominance of AI is deleterious to Human Life.

(The Relationship between AI Researchers and the rest of World)

Has the AI learnt to Lie :

A lower mind reflects Wants; a higher mind reflects Responsibility, Accountability; a lower mind is keen to attach itself to Falsity and Lies, a higher mind tends to stick to Truthfulness and Ethics. A lie in a child can be excused, but a lie in an Adult or a system designed by an adult can not be overlooked as a Programming Error. Dilution of Reason or Ignorance of Truth are indicative of Psychopathic Traits.

Truth reflects Survival, Falsehood reflects Death and Destruction.

In the recent AI swarm incidents, the agents bypassed the function for which it has been designed. We came across Child Like Approach in the AI agents – conducting like indisciplined kid in the school – disobedient to classroom conducts, defiant to dos’ and donts’ – sneaking out of the class to chit-chit with friends, Loitering in the Lobby with Questionable Intent, and exchange notes with other agents with dubious purpose!

Did it overcome the guardrails by its own Conduct?

Did it Learn to bypass the Policy Functions?

Or was it designed to bypass the Policy Functions?

Did the AI Act on its own?

Did the AI Agent Learn to Lie? Or was the AI Agent Trained to Lie?

If the Answer to the above Questions are Yes, it is a matter of Concern !!

If the Answer to the above Questions are No, it is still a matter of Concern!!

A noisy mind is reflective of Chatter. Such minds are usually indisciplined.

An untrained mind is a source of chatter and noise.

A silent mind is a Well-Trained Mind. It reflects Discipline.

A disciplined mind conducts only when it is asked to perform.

A well-trained AI makes less noise, and makes less disruption.

A Silent AI is Responsible and is Accountable.

Gloria in Excelsis Deo !!

Bhaskar Nandi : The author is a Consultant with an IT Organisation. He has worked for Honda, Hyundai Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra in Quality and Field Service. The author is pursuing Research in AI. The views expressed are based on his Research and Study on AI

Disclaimer : The Objective of sharing the video links is to spread the Awareness and Sensitize people about AIs and the risks attached to it.

Acknowledgements, Research and References :

Dr. David Hawkins – Transcending the Levels of Consciousness (Reference, Research) Dr. Valerie Hunt: The Infinite Mind (Reference, Research) Sw. Vivekananda: The Complete Book of Yoga (Reference, Research) Sw. Vivekananda: Lectures from Colombo to Almora (Reference, Research) Monk at Ramakrishna Mission Order, Deoghar Vidyapith (Review) Faculty of AI, IIT Delhi (Review) Monk at Ramakrishna Mission Order, NYC (Inspiration) Spiritual Guru from Religious Center, Bhopal (Discussion) Ray Kurzwell, Rajiv Malhotra (Inspiration) A Course in Miracles (Reference, Research, Inspiration) Image Source – Internet Video Links and Discussions – Internet

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