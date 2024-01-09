Continental Takes Next Steps Towards Sustainable Operations

Hanover, Germany, January 9, 2024. In accordance with Continental’s sustainability ambition, the group sectorContiTech has taken the next concrete steps towards transforming its own production facilities into sustainable factories. ContiTech recently installed a new PV system in Timișoara, Romania.Other locations are expected to follow in the coming months. Furthermore, the group sector has chosen three production facilities worldwide as pilot projects to find the best approach for carbon-neutral operations.

“Each of our production facilities faces their own specific challenges in reaching green operationsby2040 at the latest,” said Claus-Peter Spille, Senior Vice President Operations at ContiTech. “With the pilot projects, we provideour locations acomprehensive guidance on how to implement systematic operational environmental management at their site.” “Sustainability is both an enormous opportunity and a decisive driver for innovation. As the first choice for material-driven solutions in a variety of industries, we are dedicated to address the challenges our world is facing,” continued Philip Nelles, Member of Continental’s Executive Board for ContiTech. “Our recent steps towards greener operations prove that reducing the impact of climate change, together with our partners along the value chain, is a task to which we are strongly committed.”

Expanding emission-free energy production

The recently installed PV system in Timișoarais expected to produce approximately 930MWh annually of emission-free electricity. Additional to Timișoara, where the company is producing hoses and belts, the locations in Subotica (Serbia), Szeged (Hungary), Wagrowiec (Poland), Weissbach (Germany), Changzhou (China), Kalyani (India) and Chihuahua (Mexico) have already approved their own PV projects and will install their respective systems in the coming months. ContiTech expects with these installations a yearly electricity generation of 5900 MWh, which represents the electricity consumption of 2950 households in Germany.