Copywriting is Strategy, Not Just Skill: Manoj Sharma’s Lecture at Unitedworld Institute of Communication & Advertising, Karnavati University, Highlights Industry Shift

Ahmedabad, 07 April 2026

In a session that underscored the growing strategic importance of content in modern communication, former Professor, journalist, and media professional l, Mr Manoj Sharma delivered a lecture on copywriting at the Unitedworld Institute of Communication & Advertising (UICA), Karnavati University, Gandhinagar, positioning copy not merely as creative output but as a core driver of audience engagement and brand impact.

The session introduced students to the fundamentals of copywriting, including its definition, purpose, and types, before moving to audience analysis. Emphasising the importance of psychographics alongside demographics, Mr. Sharma noted that effective communication requires an understanding of audience motivations and behavioural patterns, not just basic profiles.

He discussed the principles of persuasive writing and their application across formats such as print, digital, broadcast, and social media. The lecture also addressed the need for clarity and conciseness in messaging, particularly in digital environments where attention spans are limited.

Students were guided through practical aspects of writing, including crafting headlines and taglines, structuring body copy, and developing calls to action. The session covered applied formats such as advertisements, brochures, websites, and email campaigns, with an emphasis on maintaining a consistent brand voice and tone across platforms.

Mr. Sharma also underlined ethical considerations in copywriting, stating that persuasive communication must be balanced with accuracy and responsibility.

“Copywriting today is as much about understanding people as it is about writing. Clarity, intent, and credibility determine how effectively a message is received,” Mr. Sharma said.

Prof Naveen Luthra, Dean of UICA, said the session provided students with a practical understanding of how copywriting functions in professional settings. “It is important for students to recognise that writing in communication is closely linked to strategy and audience insight,” he said.

Students who attended the lecture described it as useful in bridging theory and practice. Dhwani Bhatia said the session helped him understand how language influences audience response, while Kusum Kataria noted that the discussion on tone and structure was particularly relevant for digital and social media writing.

The lecture concluded with a peer review exercise, allowing students to assess and refine their work.