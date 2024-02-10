Counsel India Announces Modernized HR Policies

Effective human resources management is the orchestra conductor of a company’s success, harmonizing employee potential with organizational goals. It’s not just about payroll, paperwork, and policies; it’s about fostering a culture of engagement, growth, and well-being and building a mentally strong and thriving workforce. It’s the strategic dance between attracting and retaining top talent, nurturing their skills, and providing fair compensation and benefits. At its core, it’s about treating individuals with respect, understanding their needs, and aligning their goals with the organization’s vision.

Effective HR strategies aren’t just about filling empty desks; they’re about crafting a magnetic field that attracts and retains top talent. HR fuels productivity, innovation, and a positive work environment through their well-harmonised strategies – with targeted training, clear career paths, and vibrant company culture, a well-designed employee benefits package. Investing in employee well-being and security, boosting loyalty, reducing turnover, and attracting the best and brightest who seek more than just a paycheck. Ultimately, HR strategies that master the art of weaving together comprehensive benefits with strategic talent management create a tapestry of employee satisfaction and organizational prosperity. It’s a win-win where happy, secure employees become the engine driving organizational success.

From strategic talent management to performance feedback, effective HR practices ensure each employee feels valued and empowered to contribute their best, ultimately leading to a symphony of organizational achievement. It’s a constant harmony of investment, empowerment, and mutual benefit, ensuring the organization and its people flourish.

Keeping all these in mind & despite being a self-funded organization, we at CI have introduced a few new benefits & enhanced some of the existing ones:

• Flexible Office Hours and Attendance: A flexible 8.5-hour work schedule is implemented to allow employees flexibility in completing their work within an office open window from 9:30 a, till 8:30 pm

• Encourage transparent and open communication at all levels, promoting cross-functional collaboration to leverage diverse perspectives

• Prioritize employee well-being and mental health – providing free of cost counselling sessions to our employees, focussing on their mental well-being

• Embrace and celebrate diversity in all its forms – Ensure fair and unbiased recruitment and promotion processes, providing equal opportunities for professional growth and development.

• Retirement Benefits: Benefits like provident fund, employee state Insurance, group health insurance, discounted health checkups, gratuity, etc are provided to ensure their financial well-being

• Employees are entitled to a retention bonus of 10% of their gross salary on meeting the required criteria

• To keep their morale high and rolling, and to acknowledge and appreciate their outstanding performance and contribution to CI’s growth, we conduct monthly Rewards & Recognitions along with fortnightly employee engagement programs.

• An additional Annual Awards ceremony is held at the beginning of every year, to celebrate sustained excellence and highlight remarkable achievements over the entire year, fostering a culture of appreciation, motivation, and continuous excellence.

• A comprehensive leave policy is shared with all at the beginning of the year, so they can plan to spend time off work & rejuvenate themselves.

• A comprehensive performance appraisal system is in place to evaluate and recognize employee contributions and reward accordingly.

And many more benefits fostering the work culture

According to Mr. Shivam Dixit, Co-founder & CEO of Counsel India, ” Our people are the heart and soul of our organization. That’s why we firmly prioritize robust HR strategies and management practices. This isn’t just about ticking boxes; it’s about fostering a thriving environment where every individual feels valued, empowered, and equipped to contribute their best.

Our HR team plays a critical role in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. Once onboard, we offer extensive training and development opportunities, ensuring our employees can continuously hone their skills and advance their careers. But it’s not just about professional growth. We deeply care about our employees’ well-being. Our employees are not just assets; they are our partners in achieving our shared goals. Together, with a strong focus on effective HR strategies and management, we can reach new heights of success and make a significant impact in the world.