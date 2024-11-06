Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown Kicks Off Festive Season with Grand Cake Mixing Ceremony Brunch

Gurugram, November 6, 2024 — Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown embraced the spirit of the festive season with a vibrant cake-mixing ceremony, held during an exclusive brunch. The event brought together in-house guests and notable influencers for a cherished tradition that symbolizes the start of festive celebrations, filling the air with warmth, joy, and anticipation.

The brunch, thoughtfully curated to offer guests a memorable experience, featured a wide selection of culinary delights and beverages designed to complement the joyous atmosphere. The cake-mixing ceremony, the highlight of the gathering, saw participants immerse themselves in a festive mix of dried fruits, spices, and spirits, preparing the perfect blend for the upcoming holiday season. Guests donned aprons and gloves, enthusiastically engaging in the ritual that signifies unity, prosperity, and the spirit of togetherness.

Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown’s Executive Chef, Ratan Kumar remarked, “At Courtyard, we celebrate traditions that bring people together, and the cake-mixing ceremony is a beautiful way to do just that. This event allows our guests to be part of a warm, festive experience, making memories that resonate with the holiday spirit.”

Several well-known influencers joined the event, sharing the experience with their followers on Instagram, enhancing the event’s reach and Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown’s commitment to bringing the community together through festive cheer.

As the aroma of fresh ingredients filled the air, guests enjoyed an array of delicacies prepared by the hotel’s talented culinary team. The brunch provided a perfect backdrop for camaraderie, laughter, and the start of the holiday season’s festivities.