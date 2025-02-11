Courtyard & Fairfield Bengaluru ORR by Marriott Host an Elegant Valentine’s Celebration

This Valentine’s season, Courtyard & Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru ORR invite guests to celebrate love with a series of exclusive culinary experiences. From an enchanting dinner curated by renowned Chef Michael Swamy to indulgent cocktails and delightful confectionery treats, guests can immerse themselves in the flavours of love all month long.

An Exclusive Valentine’s Day Dinner with Chef Michael Swamy

On February 14th, BG’s at Courtyard, Bengaluru ORR invites you to an exclusive Eurasian-themed buffet, expertly curated by the renowned Chef Michael Swamy. With his signature fusion of bold spices and refined ingredients, Chef Swamy has crafted a menu that celebrates the best of Eastern and Western flavours. From aromatic appetizers to indulgent main courses and decadent desserts, each dish is designed to offer a unique culinary experience, perfect for celebrating love and connection.

Raise a Glass with Signature Cocktails All February Long

At BG’s, we believe love is best celebrated all month long. Throughout February, indulge in our exclusive cocktail offer, enjoy a second signature cocktail on us. Whether you’re toasting with your special someone or enjoying a night out with friends, BG’s offers expertly crafted cocktails making it the perfect destination to sip, savour, and create unforgettable memories.

A Sweet Indulgence

50% Off Artisanal Delights at Momo Lounge

From February 7th to 14th, enjoy a delightful discount on our carefully crafted artisanal treats, perfect for gifting or savouring on your own. Make this Valentine’s Day even more special with a touch of luxury in every bite.

Join us at Courtyard & Fairfield Bengaluru ORR by Marriott for a Valentine’s celebration filled with great food, delightful drinks, and heartwarming moments.