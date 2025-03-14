CREDAI Bengaluru Realty Expo 2025 Opens Its Doors, Welcomes Homebuyers and Investors

Bengaluru 14th March 2025: CREDAI Bengaluru Realty Expo 2025 was inaugurated by Smt. Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, along with Sri. Amar Mysore, President, CREDAI Bengaluru. The expo to be held from 14th to 16th March 2025 will feature a wide range of high-quality properties from leading developers, providing attendees with unparalleled opportunities to explore and invest in the real estate market. Attendees can expect to find the best investment opportunities across residential, commercial, and luxury segments. The Expo will also host officials from Banks and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), offering exciting loan deals and financial advice. Expert consultations will be available, providing one-on-one advice to help attendees make informed real estate decisions. In total 28 developers and 6 bankers are participating in CREDAI Expo 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration, Smt. Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, said, “Real Estate forms 65% of our portfolio at SBI. Bengaluru has an excellent builder community, and most projects are fully booked at the time of launch itself. I must appreciate the steps taken by CREDAI Bengaluru for putting together this expo to make homes easily available to people, with several top bankers and developers under one roof.”

Commenting on CREDAI Realty Expo 2025, Amar Mysore, President, CREDAI Bengaluru said, “Bangalore’s real estate market is thriving, with numerous opportunities available in various parts of the city. Currently, Bengaluru consumes around 65,000 units annually and we are hopeful that number will go up to 1,00,000 homes soon. the Emerging areas such as Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Hebbal, and Devanahalli are witnessing significant growth due to their proximity to IT hubs, improved infrastructure, and connectivity. These areas are projected to see property value increases ranging from 8% to 12% annually, and are becoming hotspots for residential and commercial developments, offering promising investment prospects. The CREDAI Bengaluru Realty Expo 2025 is our flagship event and an excellent platform for homebuyers and investors to interact directly with top developers, gain insights from industry experts, and take advantage of exclusive deals. This event is designed to make the property buying process more transparent and accessible, ensuring that attendees can make informed decisions.”