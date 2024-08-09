The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Andhra Pradesh, is going to host SOUTH CON 2024 at Ayana Hotel & Convention Centre, Vijayawada on 24th and 25th August 2024. The announcement was made in the presence of Mr. G. Ram Reddy, Secretary, CREDAI National, Mr. B. Raja Srinivas, Joint Secretary, CREDAI National, Mr. Alla Siva Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Y. V. Ramana Rao, President, CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Bayana Srinivasa Rao, General Secretary, CREDAI Andhra Pradesh and Mr. D. Rambabu, Convenor, SOUTH CON along with members developers from CREDAI Andhra Pradesh.

CREDAI AP SouthCon 2024 aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in southern India’s real estate sector across southern estate. This leading conference unites key industry figures to share insights, tackle challenges, and explore opportunities in the-dynamic real estate landscape of South India. Key leaders and stakeholders came together to drive progress, exchange valuable insights, and strengthen connections within the real estate community. This prestigious gathering will provide a platform for influential figures to foster unity, share knowledge, and encourage cooperation across the industry. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu will be inaugurating the SouthCon 2024.

Mr. G. Ram Reddy, Secretary, CREDAI National said, “The South Indian states contribute 31% to the national GDP with higher Per Capita Income. These states are at the forefront of the technology, automobile, healthcare and startup revolution in the country and thereby attracting investments across sectors. This requires a focused approach towards building world class infrastructure as we move towards ‘Viksit Bharat.’ At SouthCon 2024 a report on the Construction and Present Market Scenario in South India, prepared by JLL, will be released through the hands of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sri Nara Chandra Babu Naidu. According to Mr. B. Raja Srinivas, Joint Secretary, CREDAI National said, The StateCon 2024 has been planned with the objective to encourage the real estate developers in the region to come together to collaborate, innovate and adopt sustainable construction practices. Andhra Pradesh is at the cusp of rapid growth and transformation as they set up the new capital at Amravati. The convergence of industry experts at SouthCon will provide valuable insights to the developers to understand and adopt latest technologies and build sustainable city.”

The event will showcase a significant shift in the real estate sector, emphasizing the importance of sustainable construction practices, such as green buildings and eco-friendly materials, alongside the integration of advanced technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM) and smart building solutions.

Mr. Alla Siva Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, “As Andhra Pradesh gears up to build a new capital region at Amravati, the developers from the state will greatly benefit from the diverse and rich experience of industry leaders from other southern states and the world and adapt the best sustainable practices and building materials to develop Amravati as Green, Sustainable and a True Global City.” Speaking on the occasion Mr. Y. V. Ramana Rao, President, CREDAI Andhra Pradesh said, “SOUTH CON 2024 is an initiative by CREDAI to bring together the Industry leaders and member developers to understand the dynamic real estate landscape in South India, understand the common challenges and learn from the best practices by developers across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. By bringing together industry leaders, exchanging knowledge, and promoting constructive discussions, we aspire to foster innovation and enhance the standards of real estate development across the South Indian states. We invite member developers from the South Indian states to participants to interact with key figures in the industry, acquire valuable perspectives from keynote speeches on emerging trends, technological innovations, and regulatory developments, and collaborate on solutions that will influence the future of our field.” General Secretary of CREDAI AP Sri Bayana Srinivasarao in his welcome address “The southern part of India, known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes is witnessing impressive growth in its real estate sector. This dynamic region is driven by rapid urbanization and economic advancement, making the construction industry a vital player in shaping the urban environments and communities. SouthCon 2024 offers a valuable opportunity to connect with industry peers, explore emerging trends, and build partnerships across this lively region. Together, we can improve the future of real estate in South India, promoting a sustainable and thriving environment for all.

Convener of the SouthCon, Sri D. Rambabu told that this prestigious SouthCon is going to be conducted at AYANA Convention Center in Vijayawada on 24th & 25th of August. In this connection CREDAI AP has constituted various Sub-Committees for organizing this Conclave. All the Conveners, Coordinators and members of the various Sub-Committees are working relentlessly for the last 2 months for making this SouthCon a grand success.

He proposed Vote of Thanks by thanking all the stalwarts of CREDAI who are attending on this occasion, members of the CREDAI and Mukta media & Print and Media for attending this Press Meet.