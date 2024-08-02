Criteo Raises Outlook Fueled by Transformation to Commerce Media Powerhouse

India – August 02, 2024 – Criteo, reported earnings for Q2 2024, citing strong momentum as the company continues to execute its transformation to a Commerce Media Powerhouse. Capitalizing on market consolidation and a new privacy framework from Google centered on user choice, Criteo’s solutions to unify the commerce media ecosystem are a catalyst for outsized growth.
Overview of financial results
- At constant currency, Q2 Contribution ex-TAC (net revenue) increased 14% to $267 million, above guidance
- Strong quarterly performance with double-digit organic growth for the third consecutive quarter
- Criteo raises outlook after achieving record top line and adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2
- New solutions (non-retargeting) now represent 52% of business
Criteo Continues Commerce Media Powerhouse Transformation
- Strategic collaboration with Microsoft Advertising brings extensive demand from 500K+ advertisers to Criteo’s global network of 225 retailers
- In addition, Criteo is working with Microsoft Advertising to consolidate their Retail Media supply onto Criteo’s platform
- 30% year over year growth in Retail Media activated spend, outpacing the market
- This includes retailers and marketplaces like Office Depot, Dollar General, QVC, Belk, MyTheresa, Selfridges and Grab
- Added about 200 new brands in Q2 to Criteo’s Commerce Max Demand Side Platform, or DSP
- Increase in agency spend with major holding companies grew more than 50% year over year
- Commerce Max’s new SKU-based planning tool enables brands and agencies to buy sponsored product ads across 225 Retail Media Networks, within one simple consolidated workflow
- AI innovation is playing a central role in performance media success, driving contribution ex-TAC in the double-digit million-dollar range
- On Google’s support of informed consent for third-party cookie use
- Google’s decision not to fully deprecate cookies presents an opportunity for Criteo to benefit from ongoing access to third-party signals for opted-in users, which fits well into Criteo’s comprehensive multi-pronged approach to addressability
- Google will continue to support Privacy Sandbox for opted-out users
- Criteo is one of the largest ad tech partners testing the Privacy Sandbox to date, making the company well prepared to leverage it when third-party cookies are unavailable
Our transformation is coming to life and we continue to seize the exciting opportunities in front of us, positioning ourselves for a promising future,” said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. “Our focus remains on executing our plan to drive sustainable growth and maximize shareholder value.”