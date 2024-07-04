July 4, 2024

Brisbane, Australia & London, United Kingdom

The long awaited ITMO Auction is ready to take buyer Registration via the world´s first and leading global Voluntary Carbon platform, Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX). Carbon market brokers, investors plus new players like family offices or funds can participate.

Featuring 1.5 million issued credits for sale, already escrowed in CTX’s Gold Standard Registry account, triggers much needed climate finance, benefiting people across Malawi. ITMO prices are forecast by many exerts to be $100+ by 2030.

The Dual Certified project (Gold Standard and UNFCCC CDM) has Malawi Government Letter of Authorisation under Article 6 – Malawi support this Auction. “We want the carbon market to boost the country’s economy, create jobs and real benefits in our towns and villages and so we look forward to a successful auction and hope this can be the first of many,” says Malawi’s Vice President and Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Honourable Michael Usi.

Over 550,000 households benefit from this High Quality Gold Standard project which disseminates the “Chitetezo Mbaula” cleaner cook stove, designed, developed and produced in Malawi: tackling 7 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Stove reduces 46% in-home particles and carbon monoxide by 44%, and decreases firewood consumption by 40%, combating deforestation. By lowering emissions by 2 tCO2e annually per family – Carbon Credits can finance the project.

Final bid credits can be immediately transferred to any GS Registry account or held under escrow by CTX for future resale or cancellation – Voluntary or Nations or CORSIA.