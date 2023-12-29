Cultural Elegance Unveiled: Ganga Kinare Music Festival telecast set to enchant on Zee News on 30th December at 10 pm

Gear up for an unforgettable night of cultural euphoria on December 30th at 10 pm, when Zee News illuminates your screens with the radiant Ganga Kinare Music Festival, promising a symphony of enchantment!

Varanasi recently witnessed the grandeur of the Ganga Kinare Music Festival, a collaborative masterpiece orchestrated by Zee Media and Havas Play, proudly presented by Aditya Birla Hindalco. Led by Padma Shri Kailash Kher and the exceptionally talented Pratibha Singh Baghel, this dynamic duo transcended mere entertainment, creating an unforgettable fusion of cultural magnificence. Aligned with the ‘Namami Gange Programme’ endorsed by the United Nations, the festival fostered a vibrant community of river enthusiasts and significantly contributed to the broader mission of environmental conservation.

Beyond mere entertainment, this cultural extravaganza is a heartfelt celebration of Varanasi’s spirit and a collective pledge to safeguard the sanctity of the Holy River Ganga. The event honored distinguished individuals, including classical singer Padma Vibhushan Pandit Channu Lal Mishra, Dr. Kulpati Tiwari, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shri Vishambhar Nath Mishra, Mahant of Sankat Mochan Mandir, and Padma Shri awardee Rajeshwar Acharya. The celebration of the legacy of Indian classical music extended to the felicitation of Nasir Abbas Bismillah Khan, the grandson of the legendary Bismillah Khan, highlighting the festival’s commitment to honoring excellence across diverse realms.

The stellar lineup of attendees also featured luminaries such as Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Jal Shakti Minister, UP Govt., Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, GoI, Smt. Rajshree Birla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and more, promising a spectacular showcase.

Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The Ganga Kinare Music Festival is not merely a melody; it resonates as a testament to our commitment to cultural heritage and environmental guardianship. Zee News stands proudly as the telecast partner for this transformative event, bringing more than just a broadcast to your screens. The festival is a curated experience, an intricate portrayal of Varanasi’s essence, and a pledge to Ganga conservation.” Mona Jain, CRO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “As an esteemed telecast partner for the Ganga Kinare Music Festival, our enthusiasm is coupled with strategic commitment as we unfold a cultural spectacle intricately aligned with our dynamic revenue growth strategy. Through skillful utilization and programming of the festival’s cultural richness and broad audience appeal, our objective is to forge inventive pathways for advertisers, sponsors, and partners, creating a platform that not only entertains but also serves as a fertile ground for mutually beneficial collaborations.” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, emphasised, “Havas Play takes pride in curating a unique experience with the Ganga Kinare Music Festival. This festival isn’t confined to a physical location; it’s a journey that brings cultural magnificence and environmental consciousness to screens worldwide. Through our collaboration, we aspire to create not just content but a meaningful narrative that reflects the festival’s essence—a seamless blend of tradition with technology and fostering constructive engagement towards our environment which creates a lasting impact on the audience.”

The grand telecast of Ganga Kinare Music Festival promises to deliver an evening of visual and auditory delight, blending cultural richness, soul-stirring performances, and a profound commitment to the conservation of the Holy River Ganga.

