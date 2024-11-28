CureBay’s Tech-Driven Network Transforms Rural Healthcare, Achieves 8x Growth and Profitability in First Circle

28 November 2024, Delhi: CureBay, a hybrid healthcare platform transforming last-mile access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in underserved areas of India, has recorded an impressive 8x growth in GMV during H1 FY25 compared to H1 FY24. The company has reached an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of INR 1,284 million and is on track to achieve INR 2,000 million by March 2025, driving meaningful impact in India’s $45 billion rural healthcare market. Committed to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all, CureBay operates over 150 eClinics and collaborates with 1,500 Digital Franchisees (Swasthya Mitras). Leveraging technology, the platform offers full-stack healthcare services—from consultations and diagnostics to tertiary care—bridging critical care gaps and ensuring holistic patient management in the most remote and underserved areas.

“What we’re witnessing is not just growth in numbers, but a fundamental transformation in rural healthcare delivery,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Founder and CEO of CureBay. “Our network of world-class e-Clinics, powered by an intelligent tech platform and operated by trained, certified health workers, has profiled over 1.4 million patients, with a 20% conversion rate into active users. Additionally, 14% of these users have adopted preventive care memberships, reflecting the strong trust and engagement we’ve built in these communities. Achieving operational profitability in the Puri Circle of Odisha affirms our vision of delivering quality healthcare to every village, demonstrating that rural India is prepared to embrace technology-driven healthcare solutions.”

CureBay continues to grow steadily, serving approximately 55,000 patients each quarter and enrolling 18,000 members in its subscription-based healthcare plans. Currently reaching over 18 million people across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the company aims to extend its services to 100 million rural residents across 16 regions in six states: Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. To support this vision, CureBay is developing one of India’s largest rural health databases, leveraging AI and data monetization strategies, attracting interest from global healthcare platforms for data-sharing collaborations.

Through a hybrid healthcare model integrating micro-satellite centres, Swasthya Mitras, and a network of skilled providers, CureBay ensures that even remote communities can access timely medical services. The company’s eClinics serve as strategically positioned hubs, equipped to offer basic check-ups, first aid, health education, diagnostics, and referrals. Trained local health workers, known as Swasthya Mitras, connect residents with medical consultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services while creating economic opportunities for themselves.

CureBay‘s impact at the grassroots level is already evident in the Puri Circle of Odisha, where it covers 13% of the catchment population. The company’s entry into new states, such as Chhattisgarh, reaffirms its commitment to delivering affordable and high-quality healthcare to traditionally underserved areas. Through CureBay Quantum—its AI-powered healthcare ecosystem—CureBay provides deep insights into rural health trends, facilitating targeted outreach and personalised care. By integrating cohort analysis with disease demographics, CureBay’s advanced technology platform fine-tunes healthcare interventions, improving health outcomes while enhancing operational efficiency. This approach also drives high GMV per employee, highlighting the scalability and sustainability of CureBay’s business model as it pioneers accessible healthcare solutions for rural India.