Danfoss Power Solutions Breaks Ground on New Pune Campus to Support Ambitious Growth in India

PUNE, 5th March 2025, India – Danfoss Power Solutions, a leading global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics as well as electric powertrain systems, today broke ground on a seven acres greenfield plant in Talegaon, Pune, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey in India. This over INR 1,000 crores strategic investment will more than double Danfoss Power Solutions’ manufacturing footprint in India while helping the company meet its sustainability targets.

Danfoss Group has steadily expanded its manufacturing and research and development capabilities in India, playing a significant role in the country’s industrial growth. The Talegaon campus is Danfoss’ seventh manufacturing facility in India, highlighting the company’s continued local investments. Danfoss has additional manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Mumbai, Vadodara, Bengaluru, and two in Pune.

Situated on a 44 acres plot of land, the Talegaon campus will enable Danfoss to:

Enhance production capacity for existing Danfoss Power Solutions product lines, such as pumps, motors, cylinders, and valves.

Introduce new product lines to meet growing customer demand.

Drive sustainability initiatives, contributing to Danfoss’ commitment to decarbonize global operations by 2030.

Establish an ADC to drive collaborative engineering with local customers, enabling faster research and development cycles.

“Our new state-of-the-art facility in Pune will enable us to better support local customers by enhancing our production capabilities and delivering sustainable solutions,” said Daniel Winter, President, Danfoss Power Solutions. “India is poised for tremendous industrial growth, and our investment will increase Danfoss’ capacity to support such growth. This new facility represents our commitment to India and to providing localized, high-quality solutions that help our customers succeed in a rapidly evolving market.”

As part of Danfoss’ long-term investment strategy in India, the Talegaon facility will strengthen Danfoss’ ability to develop and manufacture in India for India and global markets, positioning the company as a trusted partner to the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The strategic location of this campus ensures faster response times, improved supply chain efficiencies, and enhanced service for customers.

“India is a key growth market for Danfoss, and our investment in Talegaon reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the country’s evolving manufacturing ecosystem,” said Torben Christensen, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Global Services, Danfoss. “This facility will not only expand our production footprint but also reinforce our focus on sustainability and innovation.”

As Danfoss India continues to scale its operations, it remains dedicated to delivering sustainable, customer-centric solutions that drive value for industries and communities. This expansion further strengthens Danfoss’ role as a key enabler in India’s manufacturing and technological transformation, solidifying its position as a trusted global partner in innovation and sustainability.