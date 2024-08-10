Darya V. Oborina Named a Woman of the Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R.

San Francisco, CA, August 10, 2024 –Darya V. Oborina of Mayer Brown LLP has been named as a Woman of the Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law.

About Darya V. Oborina

Darya V. Oborina is a litigation paralegal with Mayer Brown LLP. Her expertise lies in heavy and complex litigation.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Darya immigrated to the United States during her childhood. From a young age, she was fascinated by the field of law and legal practices. She got her start in the industry with her first legal support personnel temp position while still in high school. Once she completed her college education, she pursued a career as a litigation paralegal.

“I firmly believe that a comprehensive understanding of the law and human rights is indispensable for cultivating a prosperous and meaningful life,” said Oborina.

Oborina’s future goals include mentoring and training junior paralegals, networking, and building professional relationships, and maintaining work-life balance and well-being.

Darya received her master’s degree from Southern California University.