Chennai, August 09, 2024: Data Patterns (India) Ltd, a leading aerospace and defense electronic solution company initiated financial assistance towards the treatment for children with Cancer from low socio-economic backgrounds. This initiative aims to provide support to 13 children who are in need of immediate support for their treatment.

A new CSR initiative through Tiara Haemophilia and Cancer Foundation has been introduced by Data Patterns (India) Ltd in order to provide vital support to children with Cancer. The financial aid from Data Patterns (India) Ltd has enabled these children who are diagnosed with cancer to access healthcare services and receive the necessary treatment to fight their illnesses. By partnering with reputed hospitals and healthcare providers, Data Patterns (India) Ltd ensures that the children receive the best possible care and support throughout their treatment journey.

“We firmly believe that every child should have an equal opportunity in life, regardless of their circumstances, especially to treat illnesses. Cancer treatment has advanced immensely in recent times and no child should lose to cancer due to their socio-economic conditions. Our commitment to helping the community goes beyond Aerospace and we are proud to support these children in their fight against cancer,” says Mrs. Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Director of Data Patterns (India) Ltd.

The prohibitive costs of Cancer treatment often prevent the low socio-economic background from accessing proper medical care, leading to dire consequences. Understanding the urgency and importance of addressing this issue, Data Patterns (India) Ltd has stepped forward to provide funding for the treatment of 13 children battling cancer. Of the 13 children who were offered aid, 12 are from three states across India and one from Bangladesh. Their parents are Farmers, Daily wage laborers, Petty shop keepers, Waiters etc. whose monthly salary is less than Rs. 10,308/-

Mr. Saravanan, a father of a child with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, “At this moment I just want to express my deepest gratitude to Data Patterns (India) Ltd, your support changed our child’s life and more children with cancer just like my son can now access to the best possible treatment & care. Keep continuing your services.” Ms. Suganya, a mother of a child with Wilms Tumour, “My son is just 2 and a half years old and he is undergoing cancer treatment, we are almost bankrupt and fearing our child’s life but Tiara kids provided us with the crucial financial support during this difficult time and saving our child life. Continue your valuable services to benefit more families and children.” “It is because of the support from Tiara that children from lower socio-economic status are being treated on par with corporate/private hospitals with free IV access devices – infuse port/central lines, latest drugs and good supportive care – with adequate blood products, IV antibiotics & antifungals and with all the necessary diagnostic investigation – PET CT, genetic studies, etc., – but free of cost. Tiara has created a significant impact in the lives of these families who can manage the cancer treatment of their children, without being pushed to poverty.” says Dr. M.S. Latha, Consultant Paediatric Haemato-Oncolologist, Sri Ramachandra Hospital.

This initiative by Data Patterns (India) Ltd is part of the company’s broader social responsibility program, which aims to make a positive impact in the communities it operates in. By focusing on providing financial assistance for cancer treatment to children from low socioeconomic backgrounds, the company hopes to alleviate the burden faced by their families and contribute to improving healthcare access and equality in India.