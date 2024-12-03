Deck 88 at The Astor Goa: A Revitalized Dining Experience with Culinary Excellence

Tucked away in the scenic bylanes of Candolim, Deck 88 at The Astor Goa is set to make waves with its refreshed identity, offering a perfect blend of coastal-inspired cuisine and a refreshed ambiance designed to captivate food enthusiasts and travellers alike.

Known for its innovative menu, Deck 88 presents a vibrant fusion of local and global flavours. From zesty coastal curries to tantalizing seafood creations inspired by coastlines around the world, every dish is crafted to take diners on a sensory voyage. Guests can look forward to signature offerings like Beef Pepper fry With Curd Foam, Andhra Style Chicken Tartlet, Coorgi Style Pumpkin Stew, Goan Red Rice Risotto, all served with a side of charm and creativity.

The revamped interiors draw inspiration from the timeless elegance of a glasshouse, blending natural light with lush greenery and chic coastal elements. Whether you’re seated under the sparkling fairy lights or beside the verdant greenery, Deck 88 offers a tranquil escape from the bustling streets of Goa, making it an ideal venue for intimate dinners, group celebrations, or a casual evening out.