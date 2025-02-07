Deconstruct Unveils Innovative Face-Body-Hair Sun Protection Range with Cutting-Edge Technology

Bengaluru, February 07, 2025: Deconstruct, a science-driven skincare brand renowned for its highly effective and gentle products, has announced the launch of its innovative sun protection range in an exclusive partnership with Nykaa. This groundbreaking collection features three advanced formulations designed for the face, body, and hair, combining cutting-edge sun protection technology with lightweight, skin-friendly ingredients. With this collaboration, Deconstruct reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing suncare with solutions that prioritize highly effective sun protection, while being gentle on the skin.

Deconstruct’s new suncare range includes the flagship, Invisible Water Sunscreen, which combines the Encapsulated UV Filter Technology with a water-based, non-greasy texture. Designed to offer broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection while maintaining a seamless, invisible finish that feels like a second skin, this product is ideal for all skin types. This breakthrough technology enhances product stability and improves the overall skin feel, setting it apart from traditional sunscreens.

The full suncare range also includes:

Detan Sunscreen Body Lotion: A unique product that combines SPF 50 PA++++, brightening actives (Kojic Acid & Niacinamide), and lightweight hydration in a single formula. Its multifunctionality, lightweight texture, and cooling sensation make it a standout.

Keratin Treatment Hair Serum: A 3-in-1 hair protector that shields against frizz, heat (up to 250°C), and UV damage (SPF 50), eliminating the need for multiple hair care products.