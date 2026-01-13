Defence medical camp in Lakshadweep aligns with ‘Swasth Bharat’ vision, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Jan 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the ongoing Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in Lakshadweep is a manifestation of the government’s vision of ‘Swasth Bharat’.

He said the five-day camp also reiterates the government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare even in remote areas.

“Addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Multi-Speciality Joint Services Medical Camp at Kavaratti in Union Territory of Lakshadweep through video conference,” he said in a message on X.

“This large-scale medical camp being organised by the Indian Navy highlights the Government of India’s commitment to bringing quality healthcare closer to citizens in remote areas, in furtherance of the vision of ‘Swasth Bharat’,” said the Defence Minister.

“The comprehensive screening, early diagnosis, timely medical advice, medical interventions and free distribution of medicines would contribute to long-term health benefits for the island community,” he said.

The camp will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands. It will be conducted by a Joint Services Medical Team comprising experienced medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, said an official.

Earlier, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, formally inaugurated the five-day Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp, an official said.

The camp aims to deliver comprehensive medical care to the residents of Lakshadweep through specialist consultations, treatment services, and selected surgical interventions, including cataract surgery, reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to healthcare outreach, community welfare, and sustained civil-military cooperation.

This initiative is part of the Indian Navy’s continued efforts to support and augment existing healthcare services in the island territory through regular conduct of camps as part of Navy Day outreach activities, said an official in a statement.

The medical camps, over the years, included various primary care specialities and dental surgery across most islands of Lakshadweep.

The camp scheduled from January 12 to 16 is expected to benefit a large number of residents and further reinforce the trust and goodwill shared between the Indian Navy and the people of Lakshadweep.

With advances in healthcare and continued support of the UT Administration, as well as a highly encouraging response from the local populace, the health camp has been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp, said the statement.

The participation of professionals from all three Services ensures a broad spectrum of clinical expertise, facilitating comprehensive and integrated healthcare delivery during the camp period.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior leadership of the Indian Navy, including VAdm Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command; Surg V Adm Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services; and Surg V Adm Kavita Sahai, Director General Medical Services (Navy).

In addition, Advisor to the Administrator, UTL and senior officials from the Lakshadweep Administration and Armed Forces will also be present.

