Delhi Gets Asia’s Largest Food Court Dawatpur

Chandni Chowk, a historical and culinary heaven in the heart of Delhi, has long been a magnet for food lovers. Despite its rich and diverse food offerings, Chandni Chowk has been plagued by several issues that detract from its charm. Long waiting queues, unhygienic food stalls, and a lack of proper seating have been common complaints among visitors. However, not anymore. With Dawatpur, Asia’s largest food court, things have begun to change.

Dawatpur, a part of the Omaxe Chowk (an ultra-modern commercial space in Delhi’s medieval heart), offers a modern dining environment while preserving the traditional heart of Chandni Chowk. Spanning over 1 lakh square feet, it has seating space for more than 2000 people and blends the charm of Chandni Chowk’s historical culinary delights with the convenience and hygiene standards of modern dining.

The food court hosts an array of iconic names like Tunday Kababi, Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Paranthe Wale, and Qureshi Kabab Corner, allowing these respectable eateries to reach a broader audience while preserving their authenticity. In addition to traditional Indian fare, Dawatpur also features a variety of modern food brands such as Burger King, Domino’s, Chinese Wok, Haldiram’s, Popeyes, and Hira Sweets. This eclectic mix ensures that there is something to cater to every palate, making Dawatpur a versatile culinary destination for both locals and tourists.

“Culinary experiences, particularly in a city like Delhi, which has a rich food culture, have an enduring appeal. Chandni Chowk’s historical significance and the vibrant culinary scene made it a natural focal point for this venture. At Dawatpur, we celebrate and promote the diverse flavours of Delhi’s streets, offering an immersive experience that transports visitors back to the Mughal era,” Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Group, said while sharing insights into the inspiration behind Dawatpur.

One of the standout features of Dawatpur is its ability to balance local culinary heritage with international dining options. This strategy ensures that every visitor can find something to enjoy, whether they seek local flavours or international delights. The thematic setting of Dawatpur further enhances this balance by providing an ambience reminiscent of India’s royal past.

Innovative strategies and events have significantly increased foot traffic and revenue at Dawatpur. For instance, “Dawatpur ki Kahaniya,” a poetic evening created in collaboration with the Unheard group, combines poetry and fictional elements tailored specifically for Dawatpur. Creating a unique and engaging environment also requires innovative interior designs, thematic decor, and interactive elements that enhance the overall dining experience.

Dawatpur offers not only a culinary journey but also an immersive experience that transports visitors to a bygone era of royal feasts and cultural richness. With its strategic location, diverse food offerings, and innovative approach, Dawatpur addresses the long-standing issues of Chandni Chowk by providing a hygienic, spacious, and diverse dining environment. It bridges the gap between the old and the new, preserving the essence of Delhi’s culinary heritage while introducing modern conveniences. This fusion makes Dawatpur not just a food court, but a cultural and gastronomic landmark in the heart of Delhi.