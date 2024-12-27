Delhi Public School Hinjawadi Celebrates Annual Day with ‘Rashtra Devo Bhava – Nation First’ Theme

Pune, 27TH December, 2024…. Delhi Public School, Hinjawadi, celebrated its Annual Day with grandeur and enthusiasm, bringing the theme ‘Rashtra Devo Bhava – Nation First’ to life. The event beautifully showcased India’s rich heritage, including its festivals, dances, and cultural unity in diversity, food, monuments, personalities, and more. Adding a special touch to the event were elements like Geeta recitation, mythological narratives, Vedic shlokas, and the timeless wisdom of Indian culture.

Eminent guests graced the event, Mr. Vinoy Kumar Choubey, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Dr. Namrata Majhail, Director of The Orchid School, whose insightful words left an indelible mark on everyone present. The school’s management members, Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia, Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, Mr. Satish Agrawal, and Mr. Harish Agrawal, also honored the occasion with their presence, reaffirming their commitment to the school’s vision and mission.

The auditorium was packed with enthusiastic parents who were thrilled to witness the spectacular performances of the students. From mesmerizing dances and skits to awe-inspiring recitations and music, the event received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the audience. Parents lauded the school’s efforts in nurturing not just academic excellence but also a deep-rooted sense of culture, character, and nation-first values.

The evening stood as a testament to Delhi Public School Hinjawadi’s unwavering dedication to its ethos and vision of cultivating responsible global citizens deeply rooted in Indian culture. The joy and pride on the faces of students, parents, and teachers alike truly made it a memorable celebration.