Delhi Public School (Joka) South Kolkata celebrated its annual school concert Chrysalis, 2023

Delhi Public School (Joka) South Kolkata celebrated its annual school concert Chrysalis, in 2023 with unmatched grandeur and pomp. It was a collective output of the students and the teachers and the whole school community. Chrysalis truly showed the transcendence to excellence, brilliance, and flawless execution. It was a two-day-long grand affair where dignitaries from the state and its administration came to grace the occasion.

The first day had Janab Firhad Hakim, Mayor, and cabinet Minister for Urban Development as the Chief Guest. He was felicitated by the Pro-vice Chairman of the school, Mr. Pawan Agarwal. Janab Firhad Hakim expressed his elation on seeing the smooth unfolding of the events. It was his second visit to the school and he expressed his amazement at how the school has transcended to heights and developed over the years. He felicitated the students receiving the Scholar Badges and the Honour Badges.

The second and the final day was a star-studded event. DPS Joka was lucky to have received an array of Guests- Mr. Mohan Naskar, member, Legislative Assembly, Govt. of West Bengal; Mr Ataur Rahman, Registrar, Administrative, Tribunal, West Bengal and Avdhesh Kumar, GM, Marketing (Sales), Steel Authority of India, Bokaro. The Pro-vice Chairman, the Director, and the Principal of the school expressed their heartfelt gratitude to them.

As was mentioned by one of the anchors of the concert, ‘ Chrysalis is an emotion for DPS Joka’ and the statement was justified in these two days. The performances dealt with contemporary issues like wildlife conservation, women’s empowerment, and a revisit to historical episodes which are often forgotten.

There were dance performances of different genres like ballet, classical and semi-classical. The dramas in Hindi, Bengali, and English were carefully scripted and musical performances by the school choir and the school band Crescendo elevated the mood of the audience. The participants as well as the parents were equally enthusiastic. The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the Headmaster of the school.