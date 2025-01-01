New Delhi, January 1, 2025: Delhi SG Pipers has onboarded Somany Ceramics as its associate sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Hockey India League (HIL).

As part of this partnership, the franchise will proudly display the ceramic tile giant’s name on the collars of the men’s and women’s team jerseys. Commenting on this association with Somany, Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO of SG Sports, Media and Entertainment said, “We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our associate sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Hockey India League.” He added, “The brand’s commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team’s values, our style of sport and play – plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with Somany to create engaging experiences for our fans and viewers.”

Delhi SG Pipers is owned by SG Sports, Media, and Entertainment (SGSE), which is part of the APL Apollo Group. The squad boasts strong names such as Olympic medal winners Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, and Shamsher Singh.

Speaking about the association, Abhishek Somany, Managing Director and CEO of Somany Ceramics Limited, said: “Somany Ceramics is proud to partner with the Delhi SG Pipers for the Indian Hockey League 2025. This collaboration reflects our ethos, ‘Zameen Se Jude,’ celebrating the resilience, unity, and spirit that hockey symbolizes for our nation. Together, we honor India’s rich heritage and inspire future generations to carry forward this legacy with pride.”

Legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who fired India to its second successive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has been roped in as Director of Hockey by the franchise, while former India men’s national team coach Graham Reid, under whose tenure India ended its 41-year drought for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, is the head coach of the men’s team. Dutchman Dave Smolenaars has been named the women’s team head coach.

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment, a subsidiary of APL Apollo Group, has interests in a variety of sports, including chess, cricket, table tennis and football.

Making a comeback in its sixth iteration after a seven-year hiatus, the Hockey India League will feature eight men’s and four women’s teams and will be played from 28 December 2024 to 1st February 2025 in Rourkela and Ranchi.