Delhi Transport Minister inaugurates Namma Yatri in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 17, 2024: Namma Yatri, India’s first open and community-driven ride booking app and a part of the ONDC Network, launched its services in Delhi. This innovative, zero-commission app empowers auto rickshaw drivers to enhance their earnings while providing affordable and convenient transportation for citizens. The app aims to improve first and last-mile connectivity with metro services.

The launch event, flagged off by Shri Kailash Gahlot, Honorable Transport Minister, Govt of NCT of Delhi, was attended by key dignitaries including Shri Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Transport, and Shri Vikas Kumar, MD – DMRC, among others.

Shri Kailash Gahlot, Honorable Transport Minister, Govt of NCT of Delhi stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Namma Yatri on their new beginning in Delhi. Their focus on empowering drivers and enriching our city’s transportation ecosystem is commendable.” Shri Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary cum Commissioner, Transport, remarked, “I welcome the app’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, safety, and public transport integration. Its community-driven approach will enhance the quality of life of drivers and citizens and contribute to a sustainable, more connected future.”

ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is India’s initiative to democratize commerce through an open, efficient, and interoperable network. Launched in Kochi as ‘Yatri’ in 2020, the Namma Yatri family of apps operates in 7 cities in the ONDC Network. Backed by Juspay Technologies, India’s leading Payments company, it serves 1.7+ lakh drivers, 40+ lakh customers and 2.5+ crore trips. Drivers have earned over ₹350 crore commission-free till date. With customer-centric features, its 4.8+ rated app has over 50 lakh downloads. Both customers and drivers can download the Android or iOS app to book commission-free rides.

T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC, commented, “Delhi, with its rich history, diverse culture, and dynamic energy, holds a special place in our hearts. We see the city as a community of individuals who contribute to the aura of our incredible country. Our vision shared with Namma Yatri is to seamlessly integrate auto-hailing services onto the roads of Delhi, providing reliable and convenient transportation.” On the occasion, Mr. Shan MS, Chief Growth Officer at Juspay, said, “We are excited to launch Namma Yatri in Delhi. It is not just a service but a commitment to enhance the lives of drivers, customers, and the entire community. We look forward to working closely with the community, government and public transport organizations in making Delhi’s commute more efficient, inclusive and reliable through empathy and technology.”.

Namma Yatri already has 10,000+ drivers in Delhi and targets 50,000+ drivers to come onboard in the next 3 months. Namma Yatri’s launch in Delhi marks a significant step towards empowering drivers with higher earnings, respect and freedom. Apart from offering zero-commission apps for drivers, the app aims to improve first and last mile connectivity through innovative solutions. The app already recognises rides to and from Metro as special rides and offers a better service to both drivers and customers. In the coming months, the app will deeply integrate with public transportation through ONDC Network to offer seamless multi-modal transportation towards sustainable transportation in Delhi.