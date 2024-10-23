Depo-Provera Incidental Meningiomas: Ongoing Debate Over Optimal Management Strategies

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES,23rd October 2024-– “Incidental diagnosis of a meningioma is an injury in the 50% that are managed with active monitoring because the need for periodic diagnostic imaging, medical surveillance, and reasonable uncertainty as to the future is an injury,” states Dr. Greg Vigna, national neurological injury attorney and Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician.

What did Dr. Abdurrahman Islim, Ph.D report in “Incidental intracranial meningiomas: a systematic review and meta-analysis of prognostic factors and outcome” published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology (2019) 142: 211-221?

“There is no consensus on their optimal management.

Initial management strategies at diagnosis were: surgery (27.3%), stereotactic radiosurgery (22.0%), and active monitoring (50.7%) with a weighted mean follow-up of 49.5 months.

The pooled proportion of intervention after a duration of active monitoring was 24.8%. Weighted mean time-to-intervention was 24.8 months.

The pooled risks of morbidity following surgery and radiosurgery … were 11.8% and 32.0 respectively. The pooled proportion of operated meningioma being WHO grade I was 94.0%.

Read Dr. Abdurrahman Islim’s article: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s11060-019-03104-3.pdf

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician states, “Meningiomas can cause severe neurological injury. Craniotomies create other risks. Medical monitoring for those managed surgically or by way of active monitoring requires ongoing diagnostic imaging and medical surveillance. The use of Depo-Provera and the 5.5x risk of meningiomas is a serious injury for women with meningiomas.”

