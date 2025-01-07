Devyani Jaipuria & ASAVARI Present 10th Edition of “Vividh Mat: Perspectives” on “Shringara: Rang Anurang”

After the period of National Mourning, Devyani Jaipuria, in association with ASAVARI (Society), presented the 10th edition of the annual festival Vividh Mat: Perspectives. This year’s theme, “Shringara: Rang Anurang”, offered a profound exploration of Shringara, the embodiment of beauty, love, and the richness of the human experience. The event took place on Monday, January 6th, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the Basement Theatre of the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

The evening featured an engaging blend of intellectual discussion and artistic expression. The event opened with an insightful discussion led by Shovana Narayan, Padmashri and SNA awardee and Ambassador Dr Suresh Goel, former DG, ICCR, alongside an esteemed panel of distinguished guests, including Jatin Das, renowned artist and sculptor, Sudeep Sen, celebrated poet and author, and Sohaila Kapur, multi-talented actor and director.

On the occasion, Jatin Das shared his insights: “Shringara, in its essence, is not just an aesthetic expression but a reflection of the very pulse of life. It is the delicate balance between form and emotion, the way art touches the soul and brings the invisible to life. Through this celebration, we explore how beauty transcends boundaries, weaving together the threads of our cultural heritage and human experience.”

Joining him was Sudeep Sen, who highlighted, “Shringara is the poetry of the senses, a celebration of beauty that speaks to the heart in a language beyond words. It is where art, love and life converge, offering us a glimpse into the deepest facets of the human soul. Tonight, we explore how this timeless essence shapes our understanding of the world around us.”

Sohaila Kapur remarked, “Shringara is the art of capturing life’s beauty through expression. It is the essence of emotion, brought to life through movement and performance.”

The conversation delved into Shringara not just as an aesthetic experience but as an essential aspect of life itself, exploring its various dimensions – visual, emotional, and spiritual. The panel shared diverse perspectives on how Shringara transcends the boundaries of art, culture, and philosophy, reflecting the complexity and beauty of human existence.

Shovana Narayan, a flagbearer of Indian traditions, emphasized the deeper meaning of Shringara for her: “Shringara, to me, is not just an artistic form; it is the very pulse of life, a language that speaks directly to the heart. As someone who has dedicated my life to preserving and sharing this timeless tradition, this evening holds profound meaning. The event is a culmination of years of devotion, a moment where beauty, grace, and emotion come together to celebrate the essence of life itself. It is my deepest honor to share this experience with all of you and offer a space where we can all connect to the divine rhythm that flows through us all.”

Following the discussion, the evening featured a captivating presentation of Shringara in the Baithaki Bhaav tradition by Madhura Phatak, one of Shovana Narayan’s senior disciples. The traditional performance provided the audience with an immersive experience, showcasing the deep emotional connection that Shringara evokes in classical dance.

The event was an enriching and thought-provoking exploration of beauty, love, and life, combining intellectual dialogue with visual and performative arts.