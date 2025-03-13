DHI Global Medical Group Marks 55 Years of Excellence in Hair Restoration

New Delhi, 13th March 2025 : DHI Global Medical Group, a global pioneer in hair restoration, proudly marks 55 years of ground-breaking advancements in hair loss solutions. Founded in 1970 in Greece, DHI revolutionized the industry with its proprietary Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique, setting the gold standard for precision, safety, and natural results. Today, DHI continues to lead with innovation, transforming lives through its cutting-edge technology, scientific expertise, and patient-centric approach.

DHI stands as the largest hair restoration organization globally, with an extensive presence across 108 countries, operating 75 clinics in 45 nations. Each DHI procedure is performed only by certified and trained surgeons, following protocols accredited by the UK Care Quality Commission (CQC) and ISO standards, ensuring unparalleled safety and effectiveness.

According to Mr. Ajay Bansal – CEO, DHI International, stated “We are delighted to celebrate 55 years of excellence in hair restoration, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and patient satisfaction. Over the years, DHI has provided its services to over 1 Million patients worldwide, helping individuals regain their confidence through pioneering DHI technique and restorative solutions for hair loss. Our mission remains to offer the safest, most advanced, and patient-centric treatments, and we look forward to driving the future of hair restoration with breakthroughs in regenerative medicine.”

DHI’s unique approach integrates cutting-edge technology and proprietary instruments, including the patented DHI Implanter, which allows surgeons to control the depth, angle, and direction of hair implantation. This guarantees a natural-looking hairline with no scarring, minimal discomfort, and faster recovery. DHI’s comprehensive service portfolio includes scalp hair, beard, and eyebrow transplants, along with advanced hair restorative treatments such as PRP, GFC therapy, Regenera Activa and cosmetic hair patches.

Looking ahead, DHI also has ambitious expansion plans, aiming to strengthen its presence nationally and internationally over the next five years. The brand plans to open new clinics in key cities across India while simultaneously expanding its footprint in high-growth international markets. With a focus on accessibility and innovation, DHI seeks to make its cutting-edge hair restoration solutions available to a wider audience, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the industry.