Dhvani Bhanushali Launches Medical Centre In Kutch, Honors Family Legacy

Fresh off the success of her latest trending music release ‘Thank you God’, popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali has made a significant stride towards contributing to fulfilling her family’s legacy of service to society. Continuing the tradition set by her grandfather, the 25-year-old artist inaugurated a polyclinic ‘Shree Bhavanipur Pragati Mandal Dawakhana ’ in her native village.

The newly established polyclinic stands as a beacon of hope for the inhabitants of remote villages surrounding Bhavanipur in Kutch, offering accessible and affordable healthcare services which never existed up until now. With a commitment to providing compassionate care and medical support, Dhvani embodies the spirit of altruism and community upliftment.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Dhvani Bhanushali shares, “My grandfather’s dedication to serving our community has always been a guiding light for me. I am deeply honored to carry forward his legacy through this noble initiative. Over the years through my various visits to my hometown, I’ve noticed that there hasn’t been any form of medical facility in Bhavanipur. My grandfather always wanted to build a medical centre in memory of my late grandmother in our hometown since it was her desire to contribute to healthcare and education. This inauguration was the first step towards fulfilling my grandparents wish and also working towards the betterment of my community. Every individual deserves access to basic healthcare, and it is my privilege to contribute towards fulfilling this fundamental right.”

Dhvani Bhanushali’s impact extends far beyond music. This polyclinic inauguration marks another significant step in her journey as a social advocate and role model for the youth. Through her tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, she continues to inspire others to make a positive difference in the world.

