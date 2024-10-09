Diageo India partners with the SCPwD to train and place over 300 students under its ‘Learning for Life’ Program

Bengaluru Oct , 2024: Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd.) among the country’s leading alco-bev companies has partnered with the Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD) to train and place over 300 students in Food & Beverage Services under the ‘Learning for Life’ program. The convocation ceremony for the first batch of 22 students trained in the Bengaluru centre was held in the presence of Ms. Shilpa Vaid, Chief Human Resource Officer, Diageo India, Mr. Ravindra Singh CEO – SCPwD, Ms. Lizanne Pinto, Area Director of Human Resource, South & East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Marriot International, Mr. Amlan Kumar Dasgupta Vice President – Skill Development, Royal Orchid and Regenta Hotel, and other senior leaders.

In 2023, Diageo India expanded its ‘Learning for Life’ programme to include Persons with Disability, preparing them for roles in the Business and Hospitality sector. The three-month long residential training program is conducted at SCPwD-affiliated training centres in Delhi NCR (Noida) and Bengaluru by certified trainers and assessors. Students are trained in Food and Beverage Services, Interpersonal skills, Employability skills and Communication skills- this ensures they are equipped with the support needed to meet demands of the hospitality sector. Post completion of the program, students are employed by SCPwD’s placement partners including Accor Hotel, Lemon Tree Hotel, Marriott Hotels India, Hotel Royal Orchid and Regenta, and QSR chains like La Pino’z Pizza and Compass Office Cafeterias, all of whom have come together to build a more inclusive hospitality industry.