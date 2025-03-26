Bengaluru, March 26, 2025 — Dibber, Northern Europe’s largest preschool chain, has onboarded Meritto (a product of NoPaperForms), India’s leading Vertical SaaS platform for educational organizations, to enhance the admissions experience across all its preschools in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed at Dibber’s HSR Layout campus in Bengaluru, bringing together two mission-aligned organizations that share a vision for creating intuitive, connected, and parent-friendly enrollment journeys. Starting this new session, Meritto’s purpose-built Enrollment Cloud will be implemented across all Dibber units in India, helping streamline the admissions process from inquiry and application tracking to communication and engagement.

“Our commitment to excellence in early childhood education extends beyond the classroom. With the launch of our new CRM in partnership with Meritto, we are streamlining admissions and enhancing parent engagement, ensuring every family experiences a seamless journey with us,” said Marvin Dsouza, CEO, Dibber India.

Currently, Dibber has 500+ children enrolled across 12 operational centers in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and Patna. The preschool chain has set ambitious growth plans aiming to serve around 2,000 children by the 2026 academic year, and to scale up to 60 operational units across India by the end of 2026.

This collaboration with Meritto is a critical enabler in that growth journey. By digitizing and humanizing the admissions experience, Dibber seeks to simplify how parents and caregivers discover, apply to, and engage with its preschools delivering a digital-first experience that mirrors the warmth and responsiveness of its classrooms.

“With our expertise in empowering educational organizations with a unified technology platform and Dibber’s excellence in early childhood education, we are committed to making quality education more accessible and efficient for parents and institutions alike. We’re proud to support their vision with technology that is as caring, consistent, and intelligent as their approach to early education. We’re excited to play a meaningful role as Dibber scales with purpose across India.” said Naveen Goyal, Founder and CEO, Meritto.

With more than 600 centers across 9 countries, Dibber is globally recognized for its Nordic-inspired pedagogy, child-centric approach, and thoughtfully designed learning spaces. Since entering India in 2023, Dibber has quickly expanded into cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and Patna, earning trust for its warm, inclusive, and experiential learning environments.

This partnership sets a powerful precedent for how preschools can adopt cutting-edge technology to enhance admissions by not only improving internal efficiency but also creating a better experience for the modern parent.

As Dibber charts its growth path in India, this collaboration with Meritto will be a key pillar in achieving operational excellence and delivering on its promise of quality early education.