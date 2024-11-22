DigiHaat Launches National College Hackathon to Drive Innovation in E-Commerce Solutions

New Delhi, 22 November 2024: DigiHaat, as a pioneering initiative and the only dedicated e-commerce app for the Open Network, recently concluded its innovative hackathon aimed at reimagining digital commerce for first-time online shoppers. Held from October 21-25, the event saw the participation of over 200 student teams from leading institutions, including NIFT, IIT, IIM, NIT and Ashoka University.

Each team focused on designing e-commerce experiences that address the challenges faced by first-time digital buyers. The hackathon centered on creating a simplified, secure, and user-friendly UI/UX of an app for a customer segment that is new to digital commerce.

The hackathon challenged participants to conduct deep ethnographic research, uncovering insights into barriers to online shopping. Security concerns, fears of spending control, and a strong preference for trusted local vendors emerged as key challenges faced by first-time digital users. Such reasons have primarily kept many shoppers away from embracing e-commerce fully. Equipped with these insights, the students devised innovative app interfaces to create simpler, safer, and more intuitive shopping experiences.

Speaking on the hackathon’s success, an official from DigiHaat, shared, “This hackathon has showcased how young minds can bring fresh perspectives to complex problems. The ideas presented not only demonstrate innovation but also a deep empathy for the user segment that is still away from any kind of online/digital experience. We are proud to support the next wave of digital commerce in India by bridging the gap specifically for those who are new to online shopping.”

Team NIFT_Jalebi from NIFT Bhubaneswar claimed the top prize, with Bravo Company from IIM Sambalpur as the first runner-up and NIFTPATNA_UXBUDS from NIFT Patna, along with Market Mascots from NIT Calicut, securing the second runner-up spots. These teams were awarded cash prizes of up to INR 50,000 and received offers for internships at DigiHaat. At a later stage, the selection for internships will be conducted through interviews with the winning teams.

The winning teams’ concepts will play a key role in influencing the user journey and features on DigiHaat’s e-commerce platform, particularly in addressing the digital apprehensions of users who have yet to embrace the full potential of online shopping. By tapping into the creativity of students across India, DigiHaat is one step closer to a future where digital commerce is intuitive, inclusive, and accessible for all.