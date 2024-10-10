Digital Sensation Harshita Gupta Announces Debut Book: Unloved: Art of Moving On

India-wide Release, 10th October 2024: Heartbreak is a universal experience that can leave us feeling shattered and alone. But what if you could turn that pain into power? Let Harshita Gupta, the digital sensation and master storyteller, take you on a transformative guide with her debut book, “Unloved: The Art of Moving On,” to conquer heartbreak and reclaim your life.

In “Unloved,” Harshita Gupta bares her soul, sharing a raw and relatable journey through the tumult of love and loss. This isn’t just another self-help book; it’s a lifeline for anyone drowning in the aftermath of a breakup. With a uniquely Indian perspective, Harshita delivers practical advice, uplifting insights, and actionable tips to help readers rebuild their lives and embrace a future brimming with possibilities.